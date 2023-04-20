Google Pixel Tablet price just leaked — and it could undercut the iPad Air

Pricing for the Google Pixel Tablet may have just been revealed by journalist and leaker Roland Quandt (opens in new tab), who says the slate will cost between €600 - 650

If we convert that directly into dollars and pounds, then we get $658 - 713 or £529 - 573. However, due to tax differences between countries, it can sometimes help to look at the pricing of equivalent products in the same regions.

Looking at euro pricing for other popular tablets, we see that the 10.9-inch iPad starts at €579, and the iPad Air 2022 starts at €769. The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 goes for €879, meaning whether you compare the Pixel tablet with its closest iPad or Android tablet rivals, it looks like it'll be only slightly cheaper.

That's unfortunate given that the Pixel 7 series of smartphones are sold for quite a bit less than their rivals, and has helped Google increase its Pixel user base. Google's going to have to try harder than usual to persuade users that the Pixel Tablet is a worthy rival for the best tablets on sale today.

Quandt also mentions in the leak that the Pixel Tablet will be available in Porcelain or Haze colorways, and be offered in 128GB and 256GB versions. Previous rumors have indicated that Google's chosen to use a Tensor G2 chip and 8GB RAM in the Pixel Tablet, which should provide decent, but not outstanding, performance figures based on our tests on the chip with the Pixel 7.

Pixel Tablet Stand pricing also leaks

The Pixel Tablet Stand docking station looks to be just as important to the user's experience as the slate itself. Conveniently its price has also just leaked thanks to Amazon (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), which gives it as $129.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Adding that to the price rumored before, and it looks as if you'll be paying close to $800 for the full Pixel Tablet experience. Since the dock allows the tablet to be used like a smart display when not in active use, while also providing charging and a more powerful speaker, it's arguably a worthwhile purchase, even if it dulls the Google tablet's pricing edge even further.

Google first showed the Pixel Tablet off last year at Google I/O 2022, with more details emerging at the launch of the Pixel 7 series. So with Google I/O 2023 on May 10, we're now expecting it to debut fully a year after its first teaser. It most likely won't be alone on stage though, as the rumor mill is claiming we'll see the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a appear at I/O also.

More from Tom's Guide