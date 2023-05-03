Google Pixel Fold leak reveals potential marketing images and hardware specs

All signs point towards the Google Pixel Fold being released next week at Google I/O 2023. That’s what the many, many leaks have been saying, and the latest only adds credence to that idea. How? Because it looks like we’ve finally got what appears to be official marketing images of the upcoming foldable — alongside more hardware specs.

All of this comes in a protected tweet (opens in new tab) from long-time leaker Evan Blass, who has a pretty good track record when it comes accurate tech tips. The images themselves don’t reveal any major surprises, essentially corroborating renders and imagery we’ve seen before. Likewise, the specs lineup with leaks from the past few weeks.

Design-wise the Pixel Fold seems to be what we expected. A foldable device akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, albeit a little more squat than Samsung’s flagship foldable. On the outside is a 5.8-inch OLED display, which opens up like a book to reveal a larger 7.6-inch OLED display.

(Image credit: Evan Bl;ass)

According to Blass, both screens have a 120Hz refresh rate, something we previously heard from Jon Prosser in his mammoth Pixel Fold leak.

On the back is a camera module similar, but not identical to, that on the Pixel 7 Pro. The bar doesn’t quite reach end to end, but it does feature the same general design — including cut-outs for all three camera lenses. According to Blass those lenses include a 48MP main camera, plus 10.8MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

The selfie camera on the internal display will reportedly be 8MP, and judging from the images the rumors that it would be hidden inside the display bezel seem accurate. According to Prosser’s previous leak the external selfie cam, which is a hole punch per these images, offers 9MP resolution. Prosser also claimed the telephoto lens will offer 5x optical zoom and 20x SuperRes Zoom.

Other details from Blass claim the Pixel Fold will be 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches when folded, and 0.2-inches thick when unfolded. As we’ve heard previously the Fold should be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset with a Titan M2 security chip, just like the Pixel 7 series. There’s also said to be 12GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

(Image credit: Evan Bl;ass)

Weight wise Blass says we’re looking at 283 grams (9.9 ounces), alongside IPX8 water resistance and a 4,821 mAh battery that will reportedly run for up to 24 hours. It’ll supposedly be available in “obsidian” or “porcelain” which are fancy ways of saying black or white. Interestingly Prosser previously claimed that the White Pixel Fold would be “chalk,” so we’ll have to wait and see which leaker is correct.

There are some things Blass didn’t mention, though, notably the price. There had been hopes Google would undercut Samsung, whose Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799. Unfortunately, Jon Prosser claims the 256GB Pixel Fold will go on sale with the exact same starting price, and with the 512GB model reportedly selling for $1,919.

We’re also expecting to see the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet at I/O on May 10, alongside news on the biggest changes coming as part of the Android 14 update. We will of course be on hand to bring you the biggest news as and when it’s announced on the day. You can also watch Google I/O 2023 yourself, and catch all the announcements live.

In the meantime you can keep tabs on all the latest news and rumors in our Google Pixel Fold and Google I/O 2023 hubs.

More from Tom's Guide