Google Pixel Fold could beat Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in 3 big ways

Given that Samsung is on the fifth iteration of its foldable phone this year, it's surprising that this flagship hasn't faced any real competition yet. But that's about to change with the rumored launch of the Google Pixel Fold.

Google is expected to unveil its very first foldable phone at Google I/O 2023 on May 10, and the device certainly seems to have a lot going for it based on the leaks and rumors thus far. In fact, the Pixel Fold could very well beat the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 (expected to debut in July) in a few key ways.

Here are three advantages the Pixel Fold should have over Samsung in the war for best foldable phone.

A thinner and tougher design

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Based on leaked renders and dimensions, the Pixel Fold is said to measure 6.2 x 5.5 x 0.22 when open, compared to 6.09 x 5.1 x 0.24 inches for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. That might not sound like much, but it can make a big difference when you're holding a big 7.6-inch screen in your hand. And both foldables should feature the same size display when open.

To be fair, the Pixel Fold is expected to weigh a heavier 10 ounces, compared to a rumored 8.95 ounces for the Z Fold 5. So we'll have to see both devices feel in hand.

In addition, the Pixel Fold will reportedly boast "the most durable hinge on a foldable," according to a CNBC report. The Pixel Fold will also apparently be water resistant, but we're not sure of the rating. There's been rumors that the Z Fold 5 could be water resistant as well, but we haven't heard any bold claims about the durability other than a new waterdrop-style hinge that could prevent creasing in the display.

Superior camera system

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Based on specs leaks, the Pixel Fold is tipped to offer a 48MP main camera, 10.8MP ultrawide and 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom. Plus, there's an outer 9.5MP shooter and inner 8MP camera for video calling and selfies.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature the same camera hardware as the Z Fold 4, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. No word yet on the other cameras, but the Z Fold 4 features a 10MP outer selfie camera and a lackluster 4MP under-display inner camera.

So Google should have the advantage both in terms of optical zoom but also likely computational photography chops with features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur that are powered by the Tensor G2 silicon likely to be used by the Pixel Fold.

A more usable outer display

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

The Pixel Fold would seem to be at a disadvantage with its smaller 5.8-inch cover display, compared to the expected 6.2-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But based on the rumors and reports we've seen the Pixel Fold should have a wider aspect ratio, which should make its external display easier to use. So whether you want to check the weather or type a quick replay, the Pixel Fold could be the better foldable partner to have when its folded up.

Pixel Fold outlook

Given that the Pixel Fold is rumored to cost the same $1,799 as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it looks like Google is going to need to find ways for its foldable to stand out. A thinner and more durable design, better camera system and an outer display that feels less claustrophobic all sound promising. But our Google Pixel Fold review will decide whether it deserves to take down the champ.