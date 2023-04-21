Massive Pixel Fold leak may have revealed all the specs

Word is that the Google Pixel Fold could launch at Google I/O 2023 on May 10, and would see Google finally dish out all the details about its elusive foldable smartphone. But it’s nigh impossible for Google’s phone division to prevent major leaks, which would explain the latest scoop from FrontPageTech's Jon Posser (opens in new tab): a report detailing just about everything regarding the Google Pixel Fold.

First up is the Pixel Fold’s price. The exact figure has been up for debate recently, since previous reports suggested it could undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 4's price by a considerable amount. More recently, however, Prosser claimed that we’re looking at a $1,799 price tag.

Prosser maintained that this price tag is correct, claiming that the 256GB Pixel Fold will indeed cost $1,799 — and would be available in chalk and obsidian coloring. However, he also claims that a 512GB model is on the way, only available in obsidian, which will cost $1,919.

Google Pixel Fold — Rumored specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Price from $1,799 Cover Display 5.8-inch OLED (2092 x 1080) Main Display 7.6-inch OLED (2208 x 1840) Refresh Rate 120Hz 'Smooth Display' Rear cameras 48MP Main (f/1.7), 10.8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10.8MP telelphoto (f/3.05) with 5x optical and 20x Super Res zoom Front cameras 9.5MP (f/2.2) hole-punch (cover display), 8MP (f/2.0) in bezel (main display) Video 4k @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps Storage 256GB, 512GB Colors Chalk, Obsidian Size 5.5 inches x 3.1 inches x 0.5 inches (folded) Weight 10 ounces

Google Pixel Fold — Key hardware

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

The Pixel Fold’s external display will reportedly be 5.8 inches, with an FHD+ OLED panel and a 17:4:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate is said to be a 120Hz “Smooth Display”, though it isn’t clear if the screen is locked at 120Hz or if there’s an adaptive refresh rate involved. The latter would be a serious benefit for the battery.

The interior display is a 7.6-inch OLED panel with 2208 x 1840 resolution and that same 120Hz “Smooth Display”. That’s packing a 6:5 aspect ratio. Prosser claims the screen is safeguarded by an ultra-thin glass layer with protective plastic.

It's rumored Google plans to market the Pixel Fold as having a “beyond 24-hour” battery life and can last up to 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver Mode. Other hardware specs include 12GB of DDR5 RAM, the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Google Pixel 7 lineup and the Titan M2 security chip coming along for the ride.

The rear camera array has a Pixel 7-inspired design, with a bar and cutouts for the three lenses. That includes a 48MP main lens (f/1.7), a 10.8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2) and 121.2-degree field of view, and finally a 10.8MP telephoto camera (f/3.05) with 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. Video recording capabilities include 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.

The selfie camera on the cover display is a hole-punch design, with a 9.5MP lens (f/2.2). A second selfie cam on the inner display lives inside the bezel and offers 8MP resolution (f/2.0). The rear array also features a laser detect autofocus sensor, as well as optical and electronic image stabilization. Google is also expected to highlight how fast the camera launches, in case you’re into that kind of thing.

Features purportedly coming to the phone include a “rear camera selfie”, which will likely combine the rear camera and the cover display, alongside some previously released features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Long Exposure and Real Tone.

There’s also apparently a fingerprint scanner in the power button and Face Unlock. The device itself will reportedly weigh 10 ounces and will measure 5.5 inches x 3.1 inches x 0.5 inches while folded.

Google Pixel Fold — Pre-orders and availability

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Prosser also corroborated speculation that the Pixel Fold would launch at Google I/O 2023, but noted that Google may have a teaser planned for April 26. Pre-orders will apparently open immediately on the Google Store following Google I/O, but anyone hoping to purchase through a carrier will have to wait until May 30. As Prosser claimed before, the phone itself will purportedly be released on June 27.

According to the leak, anyone who orders a Pixel Fold will also get a free Google Pixel Watch. Prosser wasn’t clear if this would be a pre-order bonus or just something you get for buying the foldable, but either way, it’s a pretty sweet deal. It's far better than offering another pair of Google Pixel Buds, in either case.

Google I/O 2023 is set to kick off on May 10 at 1 p.m. ET, and we’ll hopefully find out just how much of this information is actually correct. In the meantime, we’ll bring you whatever other Pixel Fold news pops up.