Google Pixel 7 preorders start October 6 — and there's a new teaser video

We have some good news if you've been waiting to get your hands on the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The preorder date is the same day as the October Google Event on October 6, so you won't have to wait long at all after we learn all the official specs and pricing to order one of your own.

The date was revealed in a new Google Pixel 7 teaser video published by Google, as reported by Droid Life (opens in new tab).

The video shows first impressions from a bunch of people of the Pixel 7 Pro, but of course the phone is blocked by (you guessed it) pixels. So all we're left with is what the hipsters in the video have to say. And it's not much.

Among the highlights: "Hey, this phone is nice." "The design is extraordinary." and "I wonder what it tastes like."

Fortunately, we know a least some Pixel 7 details so far, including the fact that it will be powered Google's second-generation Tensor chip. This previous Tensor chip was a big deal for the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 6a, enabling features like Magic Eraser in the camera. So we're hoping for more tricks like that along with even better performance.

Google says that the next-gen Tensor chip "will bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition." Also, the new Pixel 7 phones are "made to show you what Android 13 can do."

The Pixel 7 Pro will feature three cameras, and the Pixel 7 dual rear cameras. And the camera bar design looks a bit sleeker this time around. Early rumors predict no big changes for the cameras, but that's not a problem since the Pixel 6 cameras rank among the best camera phones.

We'll have to wait to get the full Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specs and pricing, but we very much hope that Google will be able to challenge the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for the title of best phone, as well as give the upcoming Galaxy S23 series a run for its money.