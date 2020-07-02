Google Pixel 4a now looks closer as Pixel 3a gets discontinued

The Pixel 4a may have been delayed several times already, but it seems that Google's making some progress towards its launch evidenced by its move to end sales of the Pixel 3a.

Android Police spotted that the Pixel 3a was 'Unavailable' on Google's online store page (although when we checked it just said 'Out of Stock'), usually a sign that there are no more handsets coming. This was then confirmed by a statement from a Google spokesperson to the publication.

"Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last," the statement said.

Google previously cleared out its stock of Pixel 3 handsets back in April, which made us wonder if it was clearing space in its warehouses for Pixel 4a handsets. But now with the Pixel 3a no longer being made, this is perhaps a clearer sign of preparation for the new budget smartphone.

The Pixel 3a was a great phone, possibly the best overall Pixel phone Google's ever produced. It's why we're so excited to see what has changed for the Pixel 4a, except the new budget Pixel has still yet to appear.

We had been expecting a May release for the Pixel 4a, a year after the Pixel 3a first appeared at Google I/O. But there have been several delays, most likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest rumor, via Jon Prosser, is that the Pixel 4a could be announced July 13. However, the phone may not be released until October 22.

Google desperately needs to get a move on, because it no longer has this "budget premium" part of the smartphone market to itself. Apple released the iPhone SE (2020) back in April to mostly positive reviews, and we're expecting the OnePlus Nord to appear within a few weeks.

In terms of specs, the Pixel 4a is expected to feature an attractive $349 starting price, $50 cheaper than the iPhone SE and possibly $150 cheaper than the OnePlus Nord. You can also expect a 5.8-inch OLED display along with a mid-range Snapdragon 730 chipset and 8GB RAM. We're also expecting excellent photography from the phone's single rear camera, thanks to Google's excellent processing software.

However, for the price, you should not expect 5G connectivity or amenities like wireless charging for the Pixel 4a. We just need Google to reveal the Pixel 4a so we can see how it officially measures up to its rivals.