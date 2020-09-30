Google Nest Audio release date, price, sound quality and features

Google has unveiled its new Google Nest Audio speaker during its Launch Night In Event. As a replacement to the the company's flagship Google Home, this speaker is the last in existing lineup to inherit Nest branding.

Unlike the original Google Home, the new Google Nest Audio is brick-shaped and almost entirely fabric-swathed. It benefits from a hefty internal hardware upgrade, too, while maintaining a $99 price tag.

Google Nest Audio quick specs Price: $99

Size: 6.89 x 4.89 x 3.07 inches

Weight: 2.65 pounds

Speakers: 75-mm woofer, 19-mm tweeter

Mics: 3

The new Google Nest Audio speaker matches the homey aesthetic of Google Nest Hub Max and Google Nest Mini. Like those in-brand smart home devices, and all the other best Google Home speakers, the Google Nest Audio is a hub for Google Assistant's hands-free features.

Here's everything else we know about the new Google Nest Audio smart speaker, including availability and a look at how it might compare to the best smart speakers this year.

Google Nest Audio price and availability

The new Google Nest Audio speaker costs $99 and is available in Chalk, Charcoal, Sand, Sky and Sage. The Google Nest Mini offered all those options but Sage last year — the muted green color matches the Google Pixel 5's signature hue.

Nest Audio will become available on October 5.

Google Nest Audio speaker design

Google's Pixel 5 launch event was not the first time we saw the new Google Nest Audio speaker. In July, the company shared a teaser image, revealing the device in its cool Cloud Blue finish.

Like the other products in Google's Nest collection, the new Audio speaker comes covered in fabric. The grille wraps around the device lengthwise, and the elliptical-shaped speaker stands just shy of 7 inches tall. It has a physical mute toggle and power port as well, with status LEDs beneath the fabric on the front side.

There are invisible touch controls above the status lights, too. But if you prefer to use your voice, you can ask Google Assistant to change the volume or pause your playlist. The assistant can also answer queries, tell your schedule and make calls.

Google Nest Audio sound quality

On paper, the new Google Nest Audio speaker sounds like a booming speaker. Google says its 75% louder and has 50% stronger bass than the original Google Home (which we already thought had great bass.)

This is thanks to a 19-millimeter tweeter and 75-millimeter mid-woofer. Of course, we'll need to test how it performs against some category competitors, and whether the sound adapts to content and the space as well as Google claims.

Google Nest Audio vs. Sonos One vs. Amazon Echo

The Sonos One is the smart speaker standard in terms of premium audio quality, and Google could be taking aim at that title. But the Sonos One (which offers both Alexa and Google Assistant) is double the cost of the new Google Nest Audio.

It might be better compared to the new Amazon Echo, which features a round design and built-in smart home hub. Whether the Google Nest beats out either of these well-rated speakers or joins them on our list of the best smart speakers will be determined by hands-on testing.

Google Nest Audio outlook

Smart speaker releases might not be as compelling as the launch of a new flagship phone or smartwatch. But for the influx of Google Home or Google Assistant users spending more time inside, a new smart home device — especially one in attractive colors — is welcome.

We'll need to test the new Google Nest Audio speaker to see if it's worth the hype. Until then, check out our guides to the best Google Home commands and best Google Assistant commands for more on the benefits that come with making "Hey Google" a common phrase in your household.