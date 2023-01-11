Golden Globes 2023 winners: How to stream all the movies and TV shows

The Golden Globes 2023 winners have been crowned, with The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, House of the Dragon, Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus taking top awards.
The Golden Globes ceremony returned to NBC after the broadcast was canceled last year due to various controversies, including the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The 2023 Golden Globes kicked off with host Jerrod Carmichael making pointed barbs about the HFPA, indicating he had only been hired because he is Black and calling himself "unfireable."
Even with the controversies, the stars flocked to this year's ceremony. Many nominees attended, including Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler and Michelle Williams.
The 80th Golden Globes honored the year's outstanding movies and television shows. Here is where you can stream them, if they are available online.
Golden Globes 2023 winners and where to stream them
MOVIES
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Fabelmans
(Buy/rent on Apple or Amazon)
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
(Stream on HBO Max)
Best Director, Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
(Buy/rent on Apple or Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
(Stream on HBO Max)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
(Stream on Showtime)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
(Available to stream on Disney Plus starting Feb. 1)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Argentina, 1985
(Stream on Prime Video)
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
(Stream on Netflix)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
(Not available online)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"Naatu Naatu," RRR
(Stream on Netflix)
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Drama
House of the Dragon
(Stream on HBO Max)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
(Stream on Hulu, also season 1 is on HBO Max)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
The White Lotus
(Stream on HBO Max)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Zendaya, Euphoria
(Stream on HBO Max)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
(Stream previous seasons on Peacock)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
(Stream on Hulu)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
(Stream on Hulu)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
(Stream on Netflix)
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Television Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
(Stream on Netflix)
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Television Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
(Stream on Apple TV Plus)