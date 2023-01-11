Golden Globes 2023 winners: How to stream all the movies and TV shows

The Golden Globes 2023 winners have been crowned, with The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, House of the Dragon, Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus taking top awards.

The Golden Globes ceremony returned to NBC after the broadcast was canceled last year due to various controversies, including the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The 2023 Golden Globes kicked off with host Jerrod Carmichael making pointed barbs about the HFPA, indicating he had only been hired because he is Black and calling himself "unfireable."

Even with the controversies, the stars flocked to this year's ceremony. Many nominees attended, including Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler and Michelle Williams.

The 80th Golden Globes honored the year's outstanding movies and television shows. Here is where you can stream them, if they are available online.

Golden Globes 2023 winners and where to stream them

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Fabelmans

(Buy/rent on Apple (opens in new tab) or Amazon (opens in new tab))

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

(Stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))

Best Director, Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

(Buy/rent on Apple (opens in new tab) or Amazon (opens in new tab))

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

(Stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

(Stream on Showtime (opens in new tab))

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(Available to stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Feb. 1)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Argentina, 1985

(Stream on Prime Video (opens in new tab))

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

(Stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

(Not available online)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Naatu Naatu," RRR

(Stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

House of the Dragon

(Stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

(Stream on Hulu (opens in new tab), also season 1 is on HBO Max (opens in new tab))

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

The White Lotus

(Stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria

(Stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

(Stream previous seasons on Peacock (opens in new tab))

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

(Stream on Hulu (opens in new tab))

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

(Stream on Hulu (opens in new tab))

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

(Stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Television Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

(Stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Television Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

(Stream on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab))