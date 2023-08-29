GOG's having a huge fall sale — here's how to claim a free game right now

Whether we like it or not, summer is winding down, and cooler months and longer nights are fast approaching. As far as GOG is concerned, autumn is already here, and tis the season of reduced-priced games so you can add to your digital collection. GOG's autumn sale kicked off this week (it runs through September 11) with a free game that's yours to claim right now.

You can snag your free copy of Hero of the Kingdom 2 here. It's an epic point-and-click adventure game where you embark on a quest to explore far-off islands and rescue your sister after she's kidnapped by bloodthirsty pirates. While its 4.5 rating on GOG isn't much to go on given that only three players have reviewed it, over on Steam, the game holds a "very positive" rating from nearly 1,700 reviews. And I mean it's free, so if you end up not liking it, no harm no foul.

Plenty of other best-selling games are on sale as well. Cyberpunk 2077 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon are half-price, down from $60 to $30. The Hero Edition of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which includes a selection of the game's DLC, Job Set, and Management Mode Set, is also half off.

Fans of post-apocalyptic adventures should consider picking up the Metro Franchise Bundle, which includes Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus as well as its DLCs (The Two Colonels and Sam's Story DLCs) for $10, a discount of 85% percent.

If you've been as obsessed with Baldur's Gate 3 as we have here at Tom's Guide, you can grab the enhanced editions of its predecessors, Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II, for just $5 each. And while you're at it, check out our Baldur's Gate 3 quick guides on everything from how to change dice and how to dye clothes and armor. Or if you're looking to traverse Larian's spin on the Forgotten Realms with friends, don't miss our guide on how to play Baldur's Gate 3 with your friends on Steam Deck.

And if you're into RPGs, I can't recommend the award-winning Disco Elysium enough, which is marked 75% off down to $10. It's got the same sense of unprecedented choice and endless possibilities as Baldur's Gate, but with writing so fleshed out that even your failed dice rolls are a joy to experience.

You can find a full list of all the discounted games for GOG's autumn sale here.

