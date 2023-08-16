Baldur's Gate 3 has finally arrived, and players are flocking in droves to dive in and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sword Coast.

There's a lot to love about this spiritual sequel to the classic Baldur's Gate games, especially if you're a fan of D&D. The team at developer Larian Studios have done great work designing a game that evokes the feeling of playing a game across the table with your friends, so much so that Baldur's Gate 3 feels like a real love letter to Dungeons & Dragons.

One of the key parts of playing D&D is choosing just the right dice for you, and Baldur's Gate 3 offers you some of the same room for creative expression. But while you can change the color of your dice in Baldur's Gate 3, the way to do it is a little hard to find if you don't know where to look.

With that in mind, let me quickly walk you through how to change the color of your dice in Baldur's Gate 3!

How to change dice in Baldur's Gate 3

Wait for a skill check that requires a die roll Click the purple die icon in the lower-left corner Choose the dice color scheme you want Click to instantly apply it

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Wait for a skill check that requires a die roll (Image: © Future) There's (currently) no option to change how your dice look in the Baldur's Gate 3 from the main menu, so you need to wait until you face a skill check which requires a die roll. At that point, look for a purple die icon in the lower-left corner.

2. Click the purple die icon in the lower-left corner (Image: © Future) Found it? Now click the purple die icon in the lower-left corner to bring up a menu of dice skins you have available to choose from.

3. Choose the dice color scheme you want (Image: © Future) In the Customize Dice menu you should see a list of options from which you can choose the dice color scheme you want. Options range from the default purplish Scuffed Metal to Behir Blue and the rare Dragonflame Red, which is only available to players who purchased the Baldur's Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Upgrade. However, players of the PC version can download mods that will add even more colors to your repertoire.

4. Click to instantly apply it (Image: © Future) Once you've settled on which hue you want, click on a given color scheme to instantly apply it to your die. Like the way it looks? When you're happy with the color scheme you've picked for your die, you can simply close the menu and get back to uncovering the mysteries of the Forgotten Realms!

That's all there is to it! Having the option to change the color of your dice in Baldur's Gate 3 is a nice avenue for players to customize the game a bit more to their tastes, so it's a little odd that the developer at Larian decided to only put this option in a small, easily-missed menu that only appears during skill checks.

