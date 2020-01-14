Get the speedy Dell Latitude business laptop for just $659

Looking for an affordable business laptop that won't break the bank? Dell Small Business has a limited time sale on one of its most popular business notebooks.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Latitude 5490 for $659. That's $1,128 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this business laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far.

Dell Latitude 5490 Laptop: was $1,787.13 now $659 @ Dell

This Windows 10 Pro machine packs a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display, Core i5-8350U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell's Latitude notebooks are among the best business laptops you can buy. In sister site Laptop Mag's Dell Latitude 5490 review, they found its fast performance, long battery life, and comfortable keyboard impressive. Although the machine's audio quality could be better.

Design-wise, the matte black Latitude 5490 feels quite sturdy. It weighs 3.8 pounds and measures 13.1 x 9.0 x 0.8 inches. As for connectivity, the Latitude's HDMI port, optional SIM tray and USB 3.0 port sit on the rear. The side has its singular USB Type-C with DisplayPort, smart card reader, SD memory reader and second USB 3.0 port. The right side has a VGA port, a headphone jack and a third USB 3.0 port.

Overall, the Dell Latitude 5490 is a solid choice if you're looking for a fast and reliable business laptop that won't break the bank.