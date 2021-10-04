GameStop Xbox Series X restock confirmed for this week — time and how to get yours

A note on Xbox Series X restocks Xbox Series X restock is incredibly difficult to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase an Xbox. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

Xbox Series X restocks are becoming increasingly rare as the availability of Microsoft's flagship next-gen console continues to be extremely limited. However, the good news for anyone still on the hunt for a machine is that a GameStop Xbox Series X restock has been confirmed for this week.

Last week, the retailer sent an email to its PowerUp Reward Pro members informing them its next Xbox Series X restock is scheduled for Thursday, October 7. This online drop of the console will take place at 11 a.m. ET, although based on previous GameStop restocks we'd expect consoles to become available for order around five minutes later.

Xbox Series X restock at GameStop (Oct 7)

Xbox Series X tracker — stores to check

Confirmation of this GameStop Xbox Series X restock was first flagged by our sister site TechRadar, who received a copy of the email that was sent to PowerUp Reward Pro members over the weekend.

As per usual with GameStop next-gen console restocks, the Xbox Series X will only be available in a selection of pre-built bundles. The email confirms that "a limited number of Xbox Series X Far Cry 6 Bundles will be available" but we also expect the packages to contain additional items like an extra controller or a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It's also been confirmed that this latest GameStop Xbox Series X restock will be exclusively available to PowerUp Reward Pro members . This isn’t a huge shock as the retailer has been offering customers signed up to its premium membership tier exclusive access to Xbox Series X restocks for more than three months now. We recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership — after all, that’s a small price if it allows you to finally get your hands on an Xbox Series X.

If you'd rather not sign up for a PowerUp Reward Pro membership or are only after the Xbox Series X console standalone why not check our Xbox Series X restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest stock information and features all the buying advice and all-important retailer links you'll need to secure an Xbox Series X this holiday season.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks.

Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

GameStop restocks — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.