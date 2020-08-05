Samsung Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders: How to get the new phone now

Samsung's new flagships are here and if you're wondering how to pre-order the Galaxy Note 20, you've come to the right spot.

As expected, Samsung unveiled two new smartphones at its August 5 Unpacked event: the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Both phones will be available for pre-order as early as Thursday (August 6) and in stores on Friday, August 21. The new phones are priced at $999 and $1,299, respectively. However, if you pre-order the Galaxy Note S20 now — you may save a few bucks or even score a free phone.

Here's everything you need to know before you preorder the Galaxy Note 20.

Galaxy Note 20 models and pricing Model Storage Price Galaxy Note 20 8GB/128GB $999.99 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 12GB/128GB $1,299.99 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 12GB/512GB $1,449.99

How to preorder the Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 pre-order: up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Pre-order your Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Samsung and you can get up to a $650 credit when you trade-in an eligible device. Eligible devices include iPhones, Pixels, and previous-gen Galaxy smartphones. If your old device has a cracked screen, Samsung will still give you a credit of $400. View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 pre-order: BOGO or 50% off @ Verizon

Verizon pre-orders kick off August 6 with a BOGO deal on Samsung's new smartphones. Purchase a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and get a second Galaxy Note 20 (or Note 20 Ultra) for free when you activate a premium Unlimited plan (or 50% off when you activate a lower-cost Verizon Unlimited plan). Existing customers can get up to $500 off with trade-in of an eligible device. Plus, get a $150 Samsung credit when you preorder either phone. View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 pre-order: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

At AT&T, new and existing customers can get the Galaxy Note 20 for free when they buy it on a 30-month installment plan and trade-in an eligible device. More details will be revealed soon, but this might be one of the best Note 20 pre-order deals around. View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 pre-order: BOGO or 50% off @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a buy one, get one free promo on Samsung's new Note 20 smartphones. Open two new lines of service (or existing customers can add one new line), buy a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra via a monthly plan, and you'll get a $1,000 credit toward your second Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra. Alternatively, you can get 50% off (up to $500) a new Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra when you trade-in a qualifying device. View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 pre-order: up to $700 off @ Best Buy

Starting on August 6, pre-order a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy and you can save up to $700 with qualified activation and trade-in. Plus, get up to a $150 Samsung credit. View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 pre-order: up to $700 off @ US Cellular

Customers who switch to U.S. Cellular on an exclusive Unlimited with Payback plan can get the Note 20 for $9.99/month or the Note 20 Ultra for $19.99/month. (Unlimited with Payback plans start at $60/month). Meanwhile, upgrade-eligible customers can receive $300 in bill credits when purchasing either device. Plus, all customers will get a $100 Samsung credit when they pre-order between August 6 through August 20. View Deal