How to find the Ferrari 296 GTB in Fortnite

Earlier this week, Epic Games announced that its first licenced car would be appearing in Fortnite: the Ferrari 296 GTB. If you find one in game, you’ll be able to take part in a time trial to level up and unlock more Battle Stars.

The trouble is that everybody else wants to grab the car and complete the time trial themselves, so competition is pretty fierce. So where exactly do you find the Ferrari 296 GTB in Fortnite?

Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB locations

Our sister site, PC Gamer, highlights two Fortnite locations where the Ferrari 296 GTB will spawn pretty regularly: Believer Beach and Lazy Lake.

At Believer Beach, you’re likely to stumble across a Ferrari in the parking lot outside the hotel in the east of the town. If that fails, you may find one at the gas station on the town’s west side.

At Lazy Lake, meanwhile, you can probably guess where a Ferrari would appear: both the gas station and car dealership often spawn the elusive vehicle.

There are also reports of a spot to the south of Weeping Woods, on the crossroads next to the gas station.

So, to recap, focus on these areas when you leave the Battle Bus:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB time trial tips

Of course, getting to the vehicle first is only half the battle. Then you’ve got to actually complete three epic quests. The first two are pretty straightforward: driving at full speed just requires you to go flat out without hitting anything for a few seconds, while driving in the storm just means you need to be in your vehicle when the storm approaches. Not particularly taxing.

The final one — to complete a time trial — is a bit trickier, so here are some tips.

The time trial locations are clearly marked when you check the map: they’re at Holly Hatchery, Weeping Woods and Lazy Lake. You can pick whichever is most convenient, and you only need to complete the trial once.

When you get there, look for a white light floating above the road. Drive through it when you’re ready to start.

Anybody who has played a time trial in any racing game before will be familiar with what’s required: just drive through the checkpoints and reach the end before the timer runs out (the circle shrinks above each checkpoint as the clock runs down).

You don’t need to use boost mode to complete the challenge, and in fact we’d actively avoid it, as it burns through gas far too quickly to be practical. Additionally, the Ferrari 296 GTB is like every other sports car in the game, in that it works best when on tarmac, so stick to the roads and avoid grass and dirt, even when it looks like a more direct route.