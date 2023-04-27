Forget Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — why you should wait for Galaxy Z Fold 6

If you were hoping the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 would bring in a new design for one of the best foldable phones, then be prepared for disappointment, and wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The reason for this is because reliable tech tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab) tweeted out that the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold will look largely similar to its predecessor, the acclaimed Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Ice Universe did post claimed dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which shows the foldable phone will likely be noticeably slimmer than the Fold 4 thanks to the use of a new teardrop hinge, but will only be a little more compact. And apparently it’ll be a bit lighter at 254g (8.9 ounces) to the Fold 4’s 263g (9.2 ounces).

Exclusive！Size contrast Fold5 Fold4 gap 长 154.9mm 155.1mm 0.2mm宽 129.9mm 130.1mm 0.2mm厚 6.1mm 6.3mm 0.2mm合上宽 67.1mm 67.1mm 0 mm合上厚：13.4mm 14.2~15.8mm 0.8-2.4mm重量： 254g 263g 9gApril 25, 2023 See more

But in general the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 won’t change much from that of the Fold 4.

That’s not a bad thing, given the Fold 4 is an excellent foldable phone, refining upon its predecessor and creating a device that makes a compelling case to finally swap to a foldable phone. Add in camera and chip upgrades, and the Fold 5 could be a good upgrade on previous Fold phones or a good point at which to buy a foldable phone.

Time for a change

All that being said, we’ve had some three Fold phones that have largely shared the same design, with the only real evolution coming from the Galaxy Fold to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. But it looks like we’ll have to wait for whatever 2024 has in store for the Fold 6d, if indeed it is called that, for any major changes.

The leaker @Tech_Reve (opens in new tab) (via Android Police) claims that Samsung will make a "major form factor change" with the Fold 6 in 2024. So, if you are not happy with the Galaxy Z Fold's current design, you might consider waiting for next year's Fold 6 instead of upgrading to the Fold 5.

This is because Samsung will keep the current form factor until Fold 5,but there will be a major form factor change starting with the Fold 6.I would recommend waiting for the Fold 6 rather than buying the Fold 5. https://t.co/2YxBajKlvbApril 25, 2023 See more

We’d like to see Samsung work on making its cover display a little more usable, as it still sports an aspect ratio that can make it a little tricky to use with one or both hands — too large to be easily used one-handed, too cramped for two-hand use.

But I’d also like to see something like a built-in S Pen holder, which I feel would be better used on a foldable phone than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A design that also eliminates the gap between the top halves of the phone when the Fold phones are closed would be appreciated, and make for a much neater and slimmer phone.

That’s not to dismiss the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as we’ve likely got a few months before the next-gen foldable is likely revealed in July. And all we know so far is based on rumored information.

Either way, we’re expecting foldable phones to be interesting this year and next, especially with the Google Pixel Fold looking set for a reveal at Google I/O.