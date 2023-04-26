Motorola Razr 2023 could beat Galaxy Z Fold 5 with this feature

The Motorola Razr 2023 will apparently come with a spacious 3.5-inch cover screen, according to a post from Motorola executive Chen Jin (opens in new tab) on Chinese social network Weibo.

In the post, an image shows the Razr with a 3.X-inch outer display. In the caption accompanying it, Chen talks about how the original iPhone used a 3.5-inch display, implying that this will at least be the same size as the new Razr screen.

Assuming Motorola's own leadership is telling the truth (which seems likely), then this would give the new Razr the largest cover screen of any clamshell-style foldable. The current market leader, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, uses a small 1.9-inch outer display, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip, a foldable available in only select markets like the U.K., has a 3.2-inch cover display. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is only tipped for a 3.4-inch cover screen, so the Razr 2023 could keep its lead for some time to come.

What's more, the statement from Chen matches with previously leaked renders of the upcoming clamshell foldable. These show the outer display taking up almost the full top half of the phone, enveloping the dual cameras and flash.

The overall quality of the cover display will be determined by how much you can use it for as well as its size. Since these displays are too small to use full apps on, they're instead primarily used as a notification window, or to access specific features via specially designed widgets.

A turning point for the reborn Razr?

The Motorola Razr is one of the longest-standing members of the foldables market, but it hasn't done well so far. The first generation Motorola Razr 2019 fell down with poor build quality, weak battery life and photography and an overly high price, though the Razr 5G that followed addressed some of these issues. The most recent Razr 2022 went even further, but wasn't sold outside of China.

With a couple of years of upgrades under its belt, plus this apparently enormous new outer screen, the Razr now seems to be in a good position to challenge Samsung properly for the top spot in the small foldables market. It could even open up a new niche with a cheaper model, with rumors saying to expect a flagship "Plus" variant and an entry-level "Lite" version.

We don't know when the Razr 2023 could debut, but if Motorola's leadership is starting to drop official specs like this, it may well be soon. Let's just hope the rest of the phone sounds as exciting as this huge front display as we learn more.

