Forget PS5 — these killer exclusives are also coming to PS4

Sony’s PS5 is gearing up to be a console packed with exclusive games, but some of the bigger hitters will also come to the PS4.

One of those is Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to the hit PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn — which now happens to be available on the PC. Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also span the PlayStation console generations, as will Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

“We know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives,” the official PlayStation blog explained. “While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch.”

That’s good news for people keen to play these games but not quite ready to drop $499 on the PS5 or $399 on the Digital Edition. And in a similar vein to what Microsoft is doing with the cross-generation games for the Xbox Series X, Sony is offering a free upgrade to PS5 versions of the aforementioned games.

The digital PS4 versions of games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Horizon Forbidden West can be upgraded to their digital PS5 versions at no extra cost. But if you buy these games on disc on PS4, you'll need the $499 standard PS5 with disc drive to enjoy the upgraded version for free

For those making the jump, Sony also revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection, which will allow PS Plus members to play “a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation" on their PS5. These titles include Uncharted 4, God of War and The Last of Us Remastered.

However, it appears that the PS5 will support backward compatibility for a lot of the PS4 games PlayStation fans might already own and will not require a subscription service sign-up to play them on the PS5. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan told The Washington Post that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with 99 percent of PS4 games at launch.

White Sony’s cross-generation gaming doesn't look to be going as far as the Xbox Series X with Smart Delivery and backwards compatibility dating back to the original Xbox, it looks to be more comprehensive than first thought. As such, while we may have to wait until 2021 for some PS5 exclusive games, there'll be plenty to play on the PS5 when it launches on November 12.