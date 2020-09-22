Forget Peloton — Amazon just launched a $500 exercise bike

The Prime Bike is ready to take you for a spin in your living room.

Amazon has teamed up with Echelon to offer an affordable smart exercise bike exclusively for Prime subscribers. The Echelon Prime Smart Connect Fitness Bike (or simply the Prime Bike) costs $500, well below the nearly-$2,000 Peloton bike. At that price, the Prime Bike could turn out to be one of the best exercise bikes in the market.

The only catch is that the new Prime Bike doesn't come with a screen, unlike the Peloton. Riders will need to supply their own device (a phone or tablet), but the Prime Bike comes with a 30-day free trial to Echelon’s Connected Fitness on-demand classes. Or they can use the Peloton app to work out to the service's popular programs.

The Prime Bike relies on a magnetic resistance system, much like Echelon's EX-3 and EX-5 exercise bikes, which can be adjusted among 32 levels. Straps lock the rider's feet to the pedals instead of toe clips.

The lack of a build-in screen makes it less of a true Peloton alternative and more of a budget spinning bike. Additionally, the Prime Bike weighs just 80 pounds to the Peloton's more bulky 135 pounds. That makes the Echelon more portable, and it also comes with front wheels so you can roll it around the house.

A similar Echelon model is available at Walmart for $500 under the name Connect Sport Bike.

While Peloton will always be a high-end product, the Peleton company is trying to make it more affordable. The original Peloton Bike now costs $1,895 (down from $2,245) following the debut of the more expensive Bike+ model, which costs $2,495.

(Image credit: Echelon)

Exercise bikes have been in high demand for the last few months as people have been staying and working at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon's offering of the Prime Bike hopes to provide a new option for budget buyers.

"We were built on the idea of attainable fitness for everyone," said Lou Lentine, president and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, aiming to create an amazing, connected bike for less than $500, and it’s proven to be a phenomenal match.”

“Amazon looking to us to partner on their first-ever connected fitness product is recognition of our commitment to deliver quality at a reasonable price-point as reflected in our explosive growth over the last year,” Lentine added.

