Fitbit Versa 2 Rumors: Built-in Alexa with Apple Watch Looks

Fitbit’s smartwatch sales are sliding , but the company reportedly has a new device waiting in the wings that could lure buyers away from Apple Watch .

Noted leaker Evan Blass tweeted images today (Aug.1 ) that appear to show the Fitbit Versa 2. The device sports a refined AMOLED display that more seamlessly blends in with the surrounding black bezels than previous Fitbits with LCD screens. The glass covering the display is expected to be curved 2.5D, as opposed to the flat square in the first-gen Versa . The effect is positively Apple Watch-esque.

Evan Blass tweeted images that appear to show the Fitbit Versa 2. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Based on the leaked images, it doesn’t look like Fitbit is making the Versa 2 screen any smaller, or reducing the bezels surrounding it, so the watch will likely be the same size as its predecessor. However, it appears that Fitbit is also planning to ditch its logo, which is emblazoned on the original Versa's chin bezel and makes the device’s screen look small. Like the Versa Lite, the Versa 2 appears to sport a single side button for streamlined navigation.

Looks aside, Fitbit is also rumored to be adding Alexa integration to the Versa 2 (and presumably a microphone) to make the watch more useful — and more competitive with both the Apple Watch, which offers Siri integration for performing tasks, and Android smartwatches built on Google’s Wear OS platform that use Google Assistant.

It’s unclear when Fitbit will announce the Versa 2, or how much it will cost. The first-gen, $199 Versa launched in March 2018, with the Versa Lite ($160) following this March. However, Fitbit doesn’t follow a standard product release schedule, so stay tuned for a release date and price.