Is Fitbit waterproof? The water resistance of every Fitbit model

Is Fitbit waterproof? Let's get this out of the way — no Fitbit is entirely waterproof. Instead, every Fitbit has a water resistance rating that determines whether it can survive a sweaty workout or swim in a pool.

Most of the best fitness trackers have an IP code, which is a standardized index for understanding water resistance. But Fitbit doesn't advertise these ratings for its smartwatches and activity bands. The company tells you if a given product can be submerged in water or not, though.

Not all the best Fitbits are built the same, so you'll want to know if your Fitbit is waterproof or water resistant before you test it against the elements. You'll also want to pay mind to the band you're using. While silicone can withstand water, leather bands may deteriorate when exposed to excessive moisture.

Fitbit's product warranty doesn't cover water-damaged devices, either. The last thing you'd want to do is ruin a new fitness tracker because you didn't know whether it was water-resistant before going on a run in the rain or wearing it in the shower.

Here's your guide to the water resistance of every Fitbit model.

Are Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3 waterproof?

According to Fitbit's Can I swim or shower with my Fitbit device? help page, the Fitbit Versa series is water-resistant to 50 meters or 164 feet. That means the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3 shouldn't suffer from pressure damage when worn in the shallow water, let alone a sweaty workout. As long as you avoid deep-sea diving, your Versa smartwatch is essentially waterproof.

Is Fitbit Charge 4 waterproof?

Like the Versa series, the Fitbit Charge 4 is labeled as water-resistant to 50 meters. The Fitbit Charge 3, one of the best cheap fitness trackers, is safe for swimming and sweating, too.

It's important to note that exposing your Charge fitness tracker (or any Fitbit, for that matter) to soaps, shampoos, conditioners or other corrosives could diminish the device's water resistance. Consider removing it from your wrist before you shower.

Is Fitbit Inspire 2 waterproof?

The Fitbit Inspire 2 isn't entirely waterproof, but it is water-resistant to 50 meters or 164 feet. You can wear it to track a swim workout, similar to the Charge 4 or Versa.

But unlike other Fitbits, the Inspire 2's water lock turns on automatically when you start a swim in the Exercise app. On other models you need to enable water lock separately if you want to prevent the water pressure from causing accidental presses.

Is Fitbit Sense waterproof?

The Fitbit Sense is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. So not only can the smartwatch detect when you're stressed, you can wear it in the pool if swimming a few laps is how you prefer to unwind.

Is Fitbit Ace 3 waterproof?

The kid-friendly Fitbit Ace series is the only line of Fitbit models that isn't completely water-resistant to 50 meters. The Fitbit Ace 3 and Fitbit Ace 2 have the same rating as the above Fitbits, but the first-generation Fitbit Ace is only showerproof. Showerproof means it can withstand splashes or accidental spills, but shouldn't be worn while swimming.

What to do when your Fitbit gets wet

If your Fitbit gets wet, whether it's intentional or not, Fitbit recommends taking it off and drying it well before putting it back on. And if your fitness tracker was exposed to any liquid other than fresh water, you should "clean it with fresh water and a soap-free cleanser (like Cetaphil)," according to Fitbit's Wear & Care page.

