Facebook Portal gets massive $110 price cut

Facebook is offering a massive discount on its Portal smart display.

For a limited time, you can get Portal (Gen 1) on sale for $89 via coupon code "MARCHMANIA". (Enter the coupon code when viewing your shopping cart). That's $110 off and the cheapest Portal price we've ever seen.

Portal 10" Smart Display: was $199 now $89 @ Facebook

This 10-inch smart display lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports built-in Alexa and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom. Use coupon code "MARCHMANIA" to slash its price to $89.

Buy 2 Portal devices: $178 @ Facebook

Need two smart displays? You can purchase two Facebook Portals for $178 via the same coupon code. That's one of the best Portal deals we've ever seen.

Portal is the social network's smart display, which can be placed anywhere in your home to make video calls. It features Amazon's Alexa, so you can use voice commands to listen to your favorite playlist, watch the news, get local weather, or more.

In our Portal review, we were impressed by the device's excellent video and sound quality. We also like how the display's Smart Camera intuitively follows you in a room, whereas its Smart Sound feature enhances the voice of whoever is talking.

Keep in mind that Facebook's privacy track record isn't the best. However, Facebook assures us that Portal doesn't track individual faces, but instead tracks human-like shapes. Likewise, it doesn't record or use the content of your calls.

This deal is valid through March 25.