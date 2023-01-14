Everton vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Two of the biggest strugglers this season square off as bottom-of-the-table Southampton travel to Merseyside. More than just three points could be on the line with both managers — Everton's Frank Lampard in particular — feeling the pressure of recent results.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Everton are a club in crisis and fans are understandably unhappy with the manager, board and beyond at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard’s side have lost four of the last five games and look to be sinking down the league table.

Nathan Jones recorded a shock first win as Southampton's manager against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, but he is still winless in the league and the team is currently rock bottom of the Premier League. Despite all of their troubles, however, both sides could still climb out of the drop zone with a win in this fixture and favorable results elsewhere. The Everton vs Southampton live stream is a must-win match for both sides, and that should make for thrilling viewing.

How to watch Everton vs Southampton anywhere

The Everton vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.



Everton vs Southampton live streams by country

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in the UK

Everton vs Southampton kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Everton vs Southampton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. GMT and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account.

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Southampton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Everton vs Southampton preview

Aside from grabbing a hard-fought point against Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve, Everton have looked lost since football resumed after the World Cup. Expensive losses to teams also in the relegation battle, 3-0 against Bournemoth and 2-1 at home to Wolves in particular have seen the side's confidence crumble. While the likes of James Tarkowski and Connor Coady have looked impressive in defence, Everton’s main problems have been at the other end of the pitch. Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray are the top scorers with just three strikes each, with Richarlison joining Tottenham in the summer and star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury prone and lacking confidence, goals are hard to come by at Goodison Park. Everton’s home form has been their strength in recent seasons, but another home defeat could cost Frank Lampard his job.

Eyebrows were raised when Nathan Jones was appointed as Ralph Hassenhuttl’s successor at Southampton, with the Welshman joining from Luton Town having never managed in the Premier League before. Although he has not yet secured even a point in the Premier League, he has had some success in cup competitions. With newfound confidence thanks to a Carabao Cup win over heavy favorites Manchester City, Jones will be hoping that his young squad (the second youngest in the Premier League) will be bouncing into a key clash in the relegation battle. Southampton have only scored one more goal than their opponents but have one of the most porous defenses in the competition, having conceded 33 goals in 18 league games. At least in captain James Ward-Prowse they have one of the best set-piece takers in football, which could be crucial against Everton.

This match is a fight for Premier League survival and could be decisive come the end of the season, expect a tense affair with lots of drama. All signs point to the Everton vs Southampton live stream being a fantastic watch.