Everton vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Yet to appoint a successor to Jesse Marsch, managerless Leeds can’t afford to wait for a replacement as they visit an Everton side just a point below them. This clash of two of England’s most historic teams could see one or both of them in the relegation zone at full-time.

Everton vs Leeds live stream date, time, channels The Everton vs Leeds live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 18.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 19)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

After a bright start to his time at Goodison, Everton manager Sean Dyche had his first taste of defeat with a Merseyside Derby loss to Liverpool last time around. Home games will be crucial for Everton to have any chance to avoid the drop. Meanwhile, Leeds have not won a Premier League game since November, and that has to change, especially facing the league’s lowest-scoring team.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Everton vs Leeds live stream anywhere

The Everton vs Leeds live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Everton vs Leeds live streams by country

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Leeds live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Everton vs Leeds live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Leeds live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Everton vs Leeds kicks off at 2 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Everton vs Leeds) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Leeds live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Leeds live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Everton vs Leeds preview

After beating title challengers Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first game, Everton came crashing down to earth with a defeat to rivals Liverpool, and familiar problems emerged, having just one shot on target. Everton have scored just 16 goals this season with Demarai Gray top scoring with just 3 strikes and that has to change. The Blue side of Merseyside has not been relegated since 1951 but unless things improve, history might be made. Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still out injured but Nathan Patterson and James Garner could return to face Leeds.

After consecutive games against Manchester United, Leeds caretaker manager Michael Skubala will be more hopeful of a result against a team in a similar position in the table. Despite top scorer Rodrigo being out injured, there are some talented attacking players in the Leeds squad. Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have shown glimpses of creative flair and quality while Patrick Bamford (if kept fit) is a proven Premier League goalscorer. It is performances at the back that have kept Leeds down this season with the joint third-leakiest defense. Captain Liam Cooper could return for this game and go some way to rectify that.

With the Premier League so important to both of these teams, neither can afford to make a perilous position even worse. The Everton vs Leeds live stream will be full of drama — don’t miss it.