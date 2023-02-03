Everton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Everton vs Arsenal is very nearly a Premier League matchup of first versus worst. However, Everton played spoiler to Arsenal in this fixture last year, winning 2-1 against the Gunners despite being in similarly bad form. You definitely won't want to miss this Everton vs Arsenal live stream.

Everton vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Arsenal live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 4.

► Time 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Visiting Arsenal leads the league with 50 points while host Everton sits in 19th with just 15 points. However, Everton just made a change in leadership to stave off relegation, sacking Frank Lampard and hiring Sean Dyche. You definitely don't want to miss the Everton vs Arsenal live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere in the world down below. Here are all the details you need in order to watch an Everton vs Arsenal live stream.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal anywhere

The Everton vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Everton vs Arsenal live streams by country

How to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA comes with most cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeIN Sports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Everton vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Everton vs Arsenal preview

We cannot stress this enough, but these could not be two teams in a more opposite run of form. Everton is struggling at an unprecedented level, and risks relegation from the Premier League for the first time ever. They currently sit 19th in the league table, ahead of basement-dwellers Southampton only on goal difference.

That's why it was no surprise to see Everton sack beleaguered manager Frank Lampard and hire new manager Sean Dyche, who has never lost a relegation battle since returning Burnley to the top flight of English football in 2016. Dyche will be hoping for a combination of a "new manager bounce" and a repeat of last season's shocking victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Arsenal meanwhile, will be looking to shake off a tough FA Cup loss at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City. The Gunners are finding themselves in increasingly fewer competitions after having now been knocked out of both the League Cup and FA Cup — though they remain very much alive in the Europa League.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal's Premier League form has become undeniable. The Gunners are the only team so far to cross the 50-point threshold and have not tasted defeat in a league match since September when they lost on the road at Old Trafford. They have since avenged that loss, beating Manchester United in the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium in North London and will have revenge on their mind again as they look to avenge that 2-1 loss at Goodison Park in December 2021. Expect this to be an exciting game, no matter the result.