Dolphins vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL Week 4 online

The Dolphins vs Bills live stream is a clash between AFC East rivals that are both coming off dominant week 3 performances. Miami routed the Broncos with a historic 70-20 victory, while Buffalo went into D.C. and blew out the Commanders, 37-3. Now this NFL live stream marks just the fifth time in the last 40 seasons two teams meet after each enjoyed a 30-point blow out.

Dolphins vs Bills live stream, channel, start time The Dolphins vs Bills live stream is Sunday, Oct. 1.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

The way the Dolphins improved to 3-0 was truly remarkable. The big number of course is 70, but the way they got there was even more impressive. Everyone had a hand in it. Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers. Running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert combined for eight touchdowns. Even the backup quarterback Mike White came off the bench to throw a 68-yard touchdown pass. To help all that, the defense forced three turnovers.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins playing some of the best football in recent memory. Last week’s performance was just the 4th time in history a team scored 70, and their 726 yards of total offense was the 2nd most ever. They are now the last undefeated team in the AFC and one of just three unbeaten teams in the NFL. Philadelphia and San Francisco have equal records.

Despite all that offense, Miami was without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle against Denver. He missed the game with a concussion but did practice this week. He is expected to be ready to go against the Bills.

Since falling to the Jets on opening night, Buffalo (2-1) has put together two statement games together. They rolled the Raiders 38-10 in week 2, then enjoyed their 34-point road win over the Commanders.

Everything has been working for the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for four touchdowns over the last two games while rushing for another. Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis have found their way. Diggs is coming off an eight-catch 111-yard performance against the Commanders, while Davis had his breakout game against the Raiders with six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile running back James Cook has risen to the third leading rusher in the NFL, racking up 267 yards on the season.

Defensively, the Bills should prove to be slightly more difficult for the Dolphins than the Broncos. Tua and company will head into Buffalo to face the league’s second-best defense in scoring, yards and sacks on the season and third in takeaways.

Draft Kings has the Bills as 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins, with the highest over/under of the week set at 54. Tua is 0-3 in his career in Buffalo.

How to watch Dolphins vs Bills live stream from anywhere

How to watch Dolphins vs Bills live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Dolphins vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: FuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 1).

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Dolphins vs Bills.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond CAN watch Dolphins vs Bills on Sky Sports, which is showing more than 100 live games this NFL season.

The game is also being live streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at £151 for the full season, billed as four monthly instalments of £37.75.

The Dolphins vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies cannot watch Dolphins vs Bills live streams on 7Mate, Kayo Sports or Foxtel, the main NFL broadcasters Down Under.

Instead, the game is being live streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which is showing every single NFL game this season, with a subscription priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly instalments of AU$70.