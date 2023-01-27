Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream: How to watch Australian Open final

A champion will emerge when you watch the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream, coming from the 2023 Australian Open. The men's finals sees Novak Djokovic attempt to win a 22nd Grand Slam to tie the record with Rafael Nadal. Meanwhile, his opponent, Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes to net his first major title.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the match live from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream: Time and channels The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. GMT/ 7:30 p.m. AEDT.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Eurosport via Sky (opens in new tab) or Discovery Plus (opens in new tab)

• Australia — Watch on Nine via 9Now (opens in new tab) or Stan Sport (opens in new tab)

• Canada — Watch on TSN (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Djokovic has already cemented a place among the greatest players of all time with 21 Grand Slam championships. If he wins Sunday, he will tie Nadal for the record. He has won the Australian Open nine times, including three times in a row from 2019-2021.

Last year, he was barred from playing for not adhering to a vaccination requirement and even deported from Australia. The controversy hasn't hurt his popularity with the crowd this year, though.

He's dominated his matches this year, despite being somewhat troubled by a hamstring injury.

Tsitsipas is one of a number of rising tennis stars. He broke through in 2017 and won his first title in 2018. Since then, he's become a fixture among in the top 10 rankings. His first major final came in the 2021 French Open, where he lost to Djokovic.

Djokovic is 10-2 against Tsitsipas, winning their last nine meetings in a row.

Here's everything you need to watch the Australian Open 2023 semifinal live stream between Djokovic and Tsitsipas.

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream from anywhere on Earth

The 2023 Australian Open will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, Eurosport or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American tennis fans can watch the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas final match on ESPN. The match is scheduled to begin Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can get them with two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): ESPN and ESPN2 are on Sling Orange, which is $40 per month and comes with a few dozen other top channels. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front. After that, the Pro Plan gives you over 120 channels for $70/month. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks.

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis fans can watch the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream exclusively on Eurosport.

The match will take place Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m. GMT.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package (opens in new tab), starting at £24 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) for £6 per month.

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can tune into the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas match on TSN.

With the time difference, coverage begins Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Channel 9 (opens in new tab), as usual, is Australia's destination for Australian Open live streams, so that's where you can watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. AEDT. That means you've got the option to watch it on your TV or via 9Now (opens in new tab) or Stan Sport (opens in new tab).

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream on Sky NZ (opens in new tab), which includes access on mobile devices in the Sky Go (opens in new tab) app.