The Disney Plus (which the company styles as Disney+) streaming service is the big new competitor looming on the horizon. And not only will it be taking movies off of Netflix in 2020, it's widely regarded as the reason why all of the Defenders shows died in the last year.

Set to launch later this year, Disney+ looks to be one of the best streaming services, at least for families. Its primary weapon is the massive library of Disney films and TV shows, and the studio will be supporting those with new original programming based on its biggest properties, such as Star Wars and Marvel. Here's what we know so far, with details on all of the Disney Plus shows (and movies), including a new film starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader that just got annonced.

Wondering how Apple TV Plus will counter with its own original programming? Check out the first The Morning Show trailer to learn about this high-profile series.

Disney Plus price: How much does it cost?

Disney+ isn't the cheapest upcoming streaming service, but it's pretty close. Priced to pull in all of our credit cards, starting at the low price of $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which is 2 months off).

Oh, and don't worry about a more-expensive tier. Disney+ will include 4 simultaneous streams, UHD clarity and HDR picture quality at that entry-level price. Somewhere, Netflix customers paying an extra $3 per month for those same features in its premium package are feeling frustrated.

In Canada, Disney+ will cost $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year), while New Zealand memberships will be priced at €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year).

Australians will pay $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year), and those in New Zealand will pay $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year).

The Disney+ pricing is pretty competitive, and $6 cheaper per month than the $12.99 "Standard" Netflix package most people get (though there's a standard definition option that costs $8.99 per month, which, no thank you).

Apple, though, priced its Apple TV Plus service — which doesn't offer a back catalogue, just original content — costs even less: $4.99 per month. Check out our Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus face-off guide for more details.

That low price should take advantage of high early interest. Cnet is citing a UBS survey that claims "43% of people in the US were interested in subscribing," a rate that's below Disney's own estimates for the public's appetite for Disney Plus.

MORE: How to Get Netflix for Free

Disney+ will be ad-free.

We're almost there. Disney+ hits the U.S., Canada and The Netherlands on November 12. Those paying attention to the current streaming wars will note that Apple TV Plus launches 11 days earlier, on Nov. 1. We're already hearing news of a soft-launch Disney Plus pilot program that just went live in The Netherlands.

Australia and New Zealand get Disney+ on Nov. 19. Can't wait? Disney opened up subscriptions early, so check out our guide for how to pre-order Disney Plus.

We just found out a ton about of Disney+'s programming at a panel conducted at the D23 Fan expo. Details below.

Disney Plus UK: What's the holdup, Disney?

Those in the United Kingdom are likely wondering why Disney+ is giving them the cold shoulder. For some (still unexplained) reason, there is zero information about when the service is launching in the UK.

How long will we continue to wait? Disney's said that the service will launch in "nearly all major regions of the world within the next two years." So it could extend to 2021, yikes.

DisneyLife, an existing Disney streaming service in the UK, might be a culprit for why things have gone haywire. It costs just £4.99 per month (~$6.20 USD at the time of publishing), which makes it pretty close to Disney+'s $6.99 US price. Its library isn't quite the same, mostly focused on the Disney back catalogue.

The first Disney Plus trailer is here:

All these favorites, and more, are coming to Disney+. Start streaming on November 12 in the US. pic.twitter.com/oeIs3XwH3eAugust 23, 2019

Marvel announced three new Disney+ shows at D23 Expo: She Hulk, Moon Knight and (previously reported) Ms. Marvel.

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/EmfcKjqI6eAugust 23, 2019

Also, we learned a lot about upcoming Disney+ shows What If? and Wandavision.

Marvel Exec Kevin Feige announced that What If? will have 1 episode for each MCU film, and feature a ton of the MCU's own actors voicing their characters after a small tweak changes everything.

Wandavision seems to be part old-school sitcom, part action epic. Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Katherine Hahn and Teyonah Parris are joining the cast.

Disney also confirmed rumors that Ewan McGregor is going to lead an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, which is currently untitled. We also saw the debut of the trailer for The Mandalorian, and got the announcement that a new season of Clone Wars is coming. The untitled Cassian Andor series was also (again) teased.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. @TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series, starts streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FIWYIWPaITAugust 24, 2019

Just announced at #D23Expo, the next season of The Clone Wars will premiere in February on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Wuh08gVZaGAugust 24, 2019

What devices will support the Disney streaming service and where will it be available?

Disney confirmed the streaming devices that will get Disney+:

• All of Apple's devices, including the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV (available via in-app purchase)

• Google devices: Android phones, Android TV hardware and Chromecast

• Microsoft Xbox One

• PS4

• Roku

Which means — at least for now — households that only own Amazon's Fire TV devices might need to buy another box or stick to put Disney+ on their TVs. This is a bit of a disappointment, as Amazon Fire hardware was rendered in a stock image of its service shown at an investors meeting. Amazon Fire Tablets are also missing from this list. Amazon and Disney have a history of not playing well, as the former restricted pre-sales of the latter's Blu-ray and DVDs.

The Nintendo Switch was also shown on that graphic, but it's not on Disney's list.

Disney's already delivered a preview site for those looking to learn more about the service.

How will Disney+ integrate into other Disney-owned services?

On an investors call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a $12.99 bundle that will include Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu.

You'll definitely be able to add Disney+ to existing Hulu subscriptions. While this was rumored since Disney Investor day (see below for more detail), Hulu senior vice president of Originals Craig Erwich confirmed this feature at the recent Television Critics Association. The pricing structure has yet to be announced.

What shows and movies will Disney Plus include? What will the platform offer at launch?

Shows and movies we're most excited about are formatted in italics.

TV Shows (including Disney Plus originals)

• Amazing Planet

• Andi Mack (S1 - S3)

• Boy Meets World

• Brain Games

• Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

• Dr. K’s Exotic Animals

• Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

• Drain the Ocean

• DuckTales (1987, 2016)

• Earth Live

• Encore!

• Forky Asks a Question

• Goof Troop

• Great Migrations

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

• Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things

• Kim Possible

• Malcolm in the Middle

• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated)

• Marvel’s Hero Project

• Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated)

• Mickey and the Roadster Racers (S1, S2)

• Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

• Mickey Mouse Shorts

• One Strange Rock

• Raven’s Home

• Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

• SparkShorts

• Star Wars Rebels

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

• That’s So Raven

• The Incredible Dr. Pol

• The Mandalorian

• The Simpsons

• The World According to Jeff Goldblum

• Unlikely Animal Friends

• Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series

• Wicked Tuna

Marvel Films

• Captain Marvel

• Iron Man

• Iron Man 3

• Thor: The Dark World

Pixar Movies

• Everything except for Toy Story 4

Star Wars Movies

• Episodes One through Seven (The Phantom Menace through The Force Awakens)

• Rogue One

Disney (general)

• 101 Dalmatians

• A Goofy Movie

• An Extremely Goofy Movie

• Bambi

• Born in China

• Fantasia

• Free Solo

• Frozen

• Fun and Fancy Free

• Hercules

• High School Musical

• Honey I Shrunk the Kids

• Lilo & Stitch

• Lady and The Tramp (the new reboot)

Every day could be an adventure. Watch the new trailer for Lady and the Tramp, a reimagining of a timeless classic. Start streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q4TYmqAFMdAugust 23, 2019

• Mary Poppins

• Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

• Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• Moana

• Noelle

Noelle, an original film starring @AnnaKendrick47, Bill Hader, and @BillyEichner only on #DisneyPlus. Start streaming November 12. pic.twitter.com/edS4DPGRqPAugust 23, 2019

• Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

• Remember the Titans

• Sleeping Beauty

• Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

• Steamboat Willie

• The Good Dinosaur

• The Little Mermaid

• The Parent Trap (1961)

• The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

• The Princess Diaries

• The Rocketeer

• The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)

• The Sword in the Stone

• The Three Caballeros

• Tron (1982)

And in the weeks and months after Disney+ launches?

Expect Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, a new Lizzie McGuire series, Pixar's Monsters at Work, a new season of Clone Wars (in February 2020). Oh, and Star Wars films about Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor.

What Marvel shows will be on Disney's streaming service?

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel confirmed its slate of Disney Plus shows, which are a part of its Phase 4 (which seems to be comprised of films and shows running from 2020 to 2021).

And on Aug. 23, at the 2019 D23 Expo, Disney added 3 more Phase 4 shows: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She Hulk.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

WandaVision (Spring 2021)

Loki (Spring 2021)

What If...? (Summer 2021)

Hawkeye (Fall 2021)

Ms. Marvel (TBD)

Moon Knight (TBD)

She Hulk (TBD)

At the panel where these shows were confirmed, we found out that Daniel Brühl is reprising his Civil War role of Baron Zemo for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and that Loki will spin out of the character's return in Endgame. Oh, and Kate Bishop is definitely in Hawkeye.

Happy Friday everyone !!! pic.twitter.com/qSjZzjKPBAJuly 27, 2019

Clint Barton himself, Jeremy Renner, shared the above show art for Hawkeye, on Twitter. Yes, that's Kate Bishop in the image he tweeted.

Oh, and talking about the upcoming series Loki, Tom Hiddleston told EW to expect a new side of the trickster god:

“It’s very, very exciting because in many ways it’s the character you know, but in a context you’ve never seen him in before. And if I say any more, I’m gonna say too much ... So that’s what’s so thrilling — there’s so much to explore that I haven’t yet explored. That’s very exciting."

Expect even more Marvel shows on Disney+, as Marvel Television (the division that brought us shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) will also be producing shows for the platform. Marvel TV exec Jeph Loeb confirmed this to Deadline.

We're getting non-Marvel shows, right?

On May 20, news broke of The Muppets returning to TV, via Disney+, though it will be in the form of "variety shorts" according to The DisInsider.

Disney's also confirmed "Monsters At Work," a new show based on the Monsters Inc. movies, at its April 11 event. High School Musical: The Show is also coming.

In late April, MTV News reporter Josh Horowitz tweeted that Disney+ "is developing a WILLOW series based on a pitch by @JonKasdan. It's a continuation and would feature @WarwickADavis. Straight from @RealRonHoward's mouth to a greenlight please!!! You in, @valkilmer?" This claim should be contested by a note, though: the only other news we've heard about this was in a podcast Horowitz embedded where Ron Howard said such a show was in "serious discussions," and not actually greenlit.

An April 11 report from Variety revealed that Jeremy Renner will be reprising the role of Hawkeye in a limited-run TV show for Disney+. Disney and Marvel declined to confirm the report of a show based on the arrow-shooting Clint Barton training his replacement.

In March 2019, we found out that Disney+ will feature an adaptation of Marvel's "What If" comic book series, which presents our favorite heroes and villains in alternate realities, where different scenarios have played out. The first episode, according to Kevin Feige, will center around a world where Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, became Captain America.

Disney Plus is also getting WandaVision, a new TV series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles from the Marvel movies, though we're not sure when this show will occur in the MCU timeline, an issue facing most of its programming in the wake of Infinity War and Endgame.

In October 2018, writer/director/actor Jon Favreau revealed that the live-action show he's set to helm is will be called The Mandalorian. According to an Instagram post from the veteran director/actor, the show will be set between the events of The Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, and will "follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy." At the Disney Investor Day event, Favreau noted the show's first season is slated to go 8 episodes.

The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal in the titular role as the Narcos actor portrays a gunfighter living on the outer reaches of the galaxy. Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito will join Pascal, along with Carl Weathers (Predator) and the most shocking names on the list: famed director Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) and the derranged Nick Nolte.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Disney announced that its service will also include a new season of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which will conclude the series.

A Mighty Ducks show is under consideration.

There's even been recent speculation that we'll get a show dedicated to the Ewoks, those pint-sized little bear-like creatures from the planet Endor, who we first met in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. This is not confirmed, and the report from Moviehole seems pretty thinly sourced, but sounds like a potential hit with kids in the making.

Some of the new films made for the service look to be based on existing properties, such as Lady and the Tramp, Sword and the Stone, and 3 Men and a Baby.

MORE: Best Shows to Binge Watch

Disney Plus App: What do we know?

In a demo at the Disney Investors event on April 11, it was revealed Disney's made deals for Disney+ to be on Roku and PlayStation 4, as well as smart TVs, tablets, smartphones and other devices. The tablet version of the app will offer unrestricted mobile downloads

Disney Plus extras: What are they waiting to tell us about?

If you thought that Disney's service would be limited to content made by the family friendly company, think again. In order to give customers the maximum bang for their buck, Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that "We are buying certain products from the outside opportunistically." This could put Disney+ on par with your Netflixes and Hulus, which don't solely rely on original shows and movies.

Curious about how it will compare to the competition? Check out our guide to all of the announced and rumored Apple TV Plus shows and movies to see what the Cupertino company will use to start its first battle in the streaming war of 2019.

Disney Plus isn't getting the Netflix Marvel shows, is it?

Disney isn't just keeping its movies on Hulu (see below for more about that), it's creating new Marvel shows for Hulu. Variety is reporting that Marvel Television (a division of Marvel, which is owned by Disney) is partnering with Hulu in the creation of four animated shows, each based on one of the following characters: Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler.

The four will later unite in a special dubbed "The Offenders." Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats) and Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) are signed on to writer/exec. produce Howard The Duck, while the M.O.D.O.K series is headed by comedian Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum (Community, American Dad).

Netflix's contract with Disney — which covers films such as Coco, Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi — ends at the end of 2019. That means Netflix better have content to fill that void once the clock counts all the way down to 2020.

This all follows the surprise cancellation of Luke Cage, and the equally shocking report of Daredevil's demise. Marvel even pre-announced the cancelling of Jessica Jones, right before its third and final season hit.

TV critic Alan Sepinwall tweeted a list of reasons why we shouldn't bet on these shows coming to Disney+. Foremost is a lack of interest, as he notes "The execs have already said they don't want these shows on the Disney service," and that "the Marvel shows for Disney+ are being produced by Marvel movie execs, who do not like or get along with the Marvel TV execs who made Dardevil [sic] et al. Technically, they COULD make a Luke Cage show a few years down the line. They just don’t want to."

MORE: Streaming Netflix? Here's the Best Stuff to Watch

A Variety report firmed up Sepinwall's line of thinking, noting that its sources claimed "that the deal for the original four Marvel shows includes a clause that prevents the characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation."

Further, Sepinwall notes that bringing these characters to Disney+ would mean losing their actors, saying "And if they did, they’d be starting over from scratch creatively, like Sony ditching the Andrew Garfield movies for Tom Holland as Spider-Man."

Also of note: Disney's not bringing any R-rated films it owns to the platform, as they're going to Hulu.

Is Disney Plus getting classic Disney movies?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney service will start with "around 500 films from the Disney library," as well as "around 7,000 episodes of Disney TV fare."

Disney Plus' launch offerings will include the 13-film "Signature Collection," including classics such as Aladdin, Bambi and The Lion King.

18 Pixar films will be available at launch, with Coco, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4 arriving later. The delayed availability of Coco and Incredibles 2 is likely tied to Disney's Netflix contracts.

Disney Plus Marvel movies: How many Avengers are assembling?

Marvel Films Chief Kevin Feige told us that among other films coming to Disney+, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame will make streaming debuts as exclusives on the service. Deadline reports that Endgame will debut make its Disney Plus debut on December 11, news announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger. Whether or not Disney will add on any special features — to make this as enticing as buying a Blu-ray — is to be seen.

The big Disney Investor Day keynote did not spell out the roadmap for when the rest of the chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will arrive.

Disney Plus Star Wars movies: The Force Is strong with this collection

LucasFilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced that the whole of the Star Wars films are coming to Disney+.

Any other big Disney Plus news?

Ah the perks of mergers and acquisitions! The Simpsons aren't moving from 742 Evergreen Terrace, but their new exclusive home for streaming will be Disney+.