Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 includes a horrible bug

CD Projekt Red’s first major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has introduced a new game-breaking bug that's hard to ignore.

Just three days ago, Cyberpunk patch 1.1 was released with a number of performance and stability-related bug fixes for quite a few quests across all platforms. However, Forbes reported that despite all the fixes, the patch introduces a severe bug to Cyberpunk 2077 that breaks one of the game's main quests effectively blocking a player's prgoression.

When your character is on the Down on the Street mission, you’ll get a call from Takemura, but it doesn’t go anywhere from here. He will remain silent and you will just be stuck there. Long story short, you will not be able to go on with the mission.

Apparently reloading saves does nothing and even loading an older save will not solve this unavoidable issue. This will essentially sabotage your entire progress in the game.

As of right now, there is no way to permanently solve the problem. However, CDPR support has already shared a temporary fix :

Before V and Takemura leave Wakako’s office, make sure to load an older save file Once outside the office, ensure that V finishes the conversation with Takemura right away As soon as the conversation is over and you’re able to update the quest progression, skip 23 hours The holocall should trigger and the dialogue with Takemura should start right away

Just a fair warning though: these steps may potentially result in some lost progress, depending on the save.

Apart from the newly-introduced bug, the latest patch has been getting mixed reviews, particularly among Xbox One owners. While the fixes seem to have improved the gameplay experience for PC owners (which was not as bad to begin with), it seems like users of the last-gen Xbox are not satisfied with the level of improvements. Many have reported that there’s barely any difference when compared to the pre-patch gameplay.

According to developers, the upcoming February patch will feature a “larger, more significant upgrade." While it’s unclear whether the company is going to manage to meet the fans’ expectations, we can only hope that the upcoming fixes will not ruin the game even more.