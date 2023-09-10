Cowboys vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football week 1 online

The Cowboys vs Giants live stream puts Dak and ‘Dem Boys under the lights against Daniel Jones and the G-Men as their get their seasons underway. Dallas is looking to yet again bounce back from a premature playoff exit while New York is hoping last year’s playoff win is only a taste of things to come in the Brian Daboll era! Cowboys and Giants kick off the Sunday Night Football schedule in this NFL live stream .

Cowboys vs Giants channel, start time The Cowboys vs Giants live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 10.

• Start time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. BST / 11.20 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott is trying to bounce back this season after his many miscues last year. In 2022, the two-time Pro Bowl QB led the NFL with a career-high 15 interceptions despite only playing in 12 games.

One of the biggest changes the Cowboys’ offense will undergo is their play-caller. Head coach Mike McCarthy has decided to take over those responsibilities after Kellen Moore parted ways with the team at the end of last season. McCarthy is said to have a style closer to his “West Coast” offensive roots. Prescott referred to McCarthy’s play calling as a “Texas Coast” offense during the offseason.

Defensively, Dallas has all-pro Micah Parsons entering his third season and looking to start his career with three straight double-digit sack seasons. He has 26.5 sacks combined over two years, including two the last time he faced Daniel Jones and the Giants. The Cowboys also added 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Stephon Gilmore who joins Trevon Diggs in the Cowboys’ secondary.

The Giants are coming off a solid turnaround season under Brian Daboll. The first-year head coach earned Coach of the Year honors by taking over a 4-13 Giants team and turning them into a 9-7-1 team last year. Daboll also coached New York to not only a playoff appearance but also a road playoff victory against the 13-4 Vikings.

This offseason the Giants re-upped with quarterback Daniel Jones, signing the signal caller to a four-year $160 million deal. Then, after a brief dispute, signed Pro Bowl running back Saquan Barkley to a franchise tag of $10 million. They also added another weapon in Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller who was previously with the Raiders.

New York hopes that not only the offense is poised for a step forward this year, but also their defense led by now second-year defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The fifth overall pick a year ago came up with just four sacks during his rookie campaign.

According to DraftKings the Cowboys as 3.5-point road favorites against the Giants with an over/under of 45.5 points.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs Giants the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Giants live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 10.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on Fox, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local Fox channel. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Giants.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Giants on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.