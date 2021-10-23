Colts vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Colts vs 49ers live stream has Carson Wentz leading Indy into Levi's Stadium for a prime time matchup with the 49ers. One team is coming off a strong win, while the other is hoping their bye week was just what they needed. Niners and Colts kickoff in this NFL live stream.

Colts vs 49ers channel, start time The Colts vs 49ers live stream is Sunday (Oct. 24).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 49ers' (2-3) bye week may have come early but it was much-needed. They went into their week off after losing three straight and losing their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo to a calf injury. Though some fans wanted their rookie Trey Lance to take the reigns earlier, he proved to need some more polishing in week five against the Cardinals.

The rookie third overall pick threw for just 192 yards on 15-of- 29 passing with no touchdowns and an interception. He did make plays with his legs however, rushing for 89 yards. Ultimately, the Niners lost to Arizona, 17-10.

"Jimmy G." has led San Francisco to a record of 2-1 in games he's stared and finished, while posting a 96.9 passer rating. He's expected to get the start Sunday night.

The Colts (2-4) are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 31-3 stomping of the Texans. Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns in the win while running back Jonathon Taylor went off on Houston for 145 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. He is now fifth in the league in rushing.

One thing Indianapolis has been reliant on this season is turnovers. They are tied with the Cowboys for third best turnover differential in the NFL. The Colts have forced a total of 12 turnovers while only giving the ball away five times.

The 49ers are 4-point favorites against the Colts. The over/under is 44.

How to watch Colts vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Colts vs 49ers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Colts vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the US, Colts vs 49ers is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 24).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN. View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Colts vs 49ers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Colts vs 49ers live stream.

Colts vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Colts vs 49ers on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Colts vs 49ers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Monday Morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Colts vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Colts vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.