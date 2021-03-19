Colorado vs. Georgetown live stream: How to watch March Madness online

Colorado vs. Georgetown channel, start time The Colorado vs. Georgetown live stream will begin Saturday March 20th at 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT.

It will be broadcast on CBS.

The Colorado vs Georgetown live stream sees the former looking to stop one of the earliest Cinderella stories from continuing past the first round. Georgetown, of course, is looking to get even more out of their glass slipper in this March Madness live stream .

The Hoyas' run to get where they are now has been amazing. Georgetown, just (9-12) before conference play dominated their first-round Big East match-up with Marquette, then edged Villanova by a point, beat Seton Hall, then crushed #17 Creighton 73-48 to win their first Big East title since 2007. Now it is up to Coach Patrick Ewing and his team to keep it going.

The key to the Hoyas’ success through this run has been their offensive diversity. During the season, senior guard Jahvon Blair led the team with 15.8 points per game, but recently, there’s been a different scoring leader every game. Against Marquette it was Blair leading the way with 20, then freshman Dante Harris scored 18 on Nova. Senior Jamorko Pickett scored 19 on Seton Hall and fellow senior Chudier Bile led the way in the Championship game against Creighton with 19.

Colorado (22-8) is coming off a tough loss in the Pac-12 Championship, falling to Oregon State 70-68. The Buffaloes were 8-point favorites in the game and will look to avoid suffering a second upset against the Hoyas. Senior guard McKinley Wright has been leading the way for Colorado with 15.5 points per game. This game will mark Wright’s first in the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado is a 5-point favorite against Georgetown. The over/under is 138.

How to watch Colorado vs. Georgetown live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Colorado vs. Georgetown live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

Colorado vs. Georgetown live streams in the US

In the US, the Colorado vs. Georgetown live stream will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT on Saturday March 20. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV , as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

But since neither get you the other three March Madness channels (TBS, TNT and truTV) — we suggest another route. That's getting those three channels from Sling TV — another of the best streaming services — and pairing it with a means of getting CBS. You could just go for Paramount Plus if time is of the essence, but a pair of deals we'll explain below can help you connect CBS right into Sling.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

While Sling TV doesn't have CBS, you can add it for free — easily — with one of Sling's big offers. For example, sign up for three months of Sling TV to save $100 on an AirTV 2 + HD antenna, to load CBS and all your other networks into Sling. If Locast supports your area, there's an even better deal: sign up for Sling TV for 2 months you can get a free AirTV mini to pull CBS and other local channels into Sling for free via Locast. View Deal

Paramount Plus free trial: 50% off for a year with code YEAR

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. View Deal

Colorado vs. Georgetown live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Colorado vs. Georgetown in UK streaming services.

Colorado vs. Georgetown live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups — but they're not saying which ones. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.