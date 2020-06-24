Chelsea vs Man City live streams: Start time, how to watch Premier League online

Chelsea vs Man City start time and TV channels Tomorrow (June 25) Chelsea vs Man City kicks off at 3:15 p.m. Eastern (8:15 p.m. local BST time). It will air on NBCSN, Telemundo and Universo.

We're a day away from Chelsea vs Man City live streams, no better time than now to make sure you know how to watch this massive fixture. Unfortunately, Man City is going to be short 4 of its squad, as Sergio Aguero needs surgery and joins Claudio Bravo, Eric Garcia and John Stones on the bench.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is expected to form his team in the 4-3-3 format, which worked well enough in the past against Manchester City. Hopefully late game mistakes don't doom Chelsea in this match as well.

For Chelsea, Fikayo Tomori is expected to sit this one out, while Callum Hudson-Odoi's participation is is questionable. Jorginho's served his two-fixture suspension, and can be called upon by Lampard.

Chelsea vs Man City streams live from Stamford Bridge, though don't expect any cheers: the game is a part of the Premier League's empty arena era.

How can I use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Man City?

Trying to watch Chelsea vs Man City away from home, but it's not on any channels you get there? Well, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Chelsea vs Man City live streams in the US

Chelsea vs Man City live streams in the US are in the possession of NBC, which has the exclusive rights in the country. This game will be streamed on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Telemundo and Universo. Those who have cut the cord can also check out the Premier League Pass ($9.99).

The games start at 3:15 p.m. Eastern | 12:15 p.m. Pacific today (June 17).

Fortunately, NBCSN is on one of the best streaming services, plus other top picks:

Chelsea vs Man City live streams in the UK

In the U.K. Chelsea vs Man City begins at 8:15 p.m. local BST time in the UK, and airs on Sky Sports. That means you can watch it on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also stream it on SKY GO Extra. If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

Chelsea vs Man City live streams in Canada

Canadians get an easy go finding and watching Chelsea vs Man City and the rest of the Prem. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

This is great news for Canadians because new members have a whole a 1-month free trial of DAZN , which will get you through more than half of the remaining Premier League live streams this season. It costs $20 per month thereafter. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians travelling and wanting to take advantage of this offer should check out a VPN to make their systems appear as if they're back home.

Chelsea vs Man City live streams in other countries

Here's a list of the various networks showing Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in select countries.

