Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch this fifth round FA Cup match

Grab a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream to see how the latter fares now that its unbeaten has come to an end. Yes, the Reds are still chasing three different titles this season, and the FA Cup match with Chelsea today (March 3) will help decide just how many trophies Liverpool lifts this year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are having an up-and-down season in Frank Lampard's first year as manager, but advancing to the next round of the FA Cup will go a long way toward giving the Blues a lift.

So there's a lot at stake in this Chelsea vs. Liverpool FA Cup match, not the least of which is a spot in the tournament's quarterfinals. Here's all your options for watch this fifth round FA Cup match-up, including how to use a VPN to get a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream start time, channel The Chelsea vs. Liverpool FA Cup match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. GMT today (March 3). That's 2:45 p.m. EST/11:45 a.m. PST here in the U.S.

ESPN Plus, ESPN's paid subscription service, has the rights to all FA Cup match coverage in the U.S. In the UK, Chelsea vs. Liverpool airs on BBC One. Canadian viewers can watch the FA Cup match on Sportsnet.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Chelsea vs. Liverpool FA Cup match?

If you can't find Chelsea vs. Liverpool where you are, don't fret. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

How can I get a Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world?

You've got just one option in the U.S. — subscribe to ESPN Plus, the sports network's standalone streaming service. The good news is, you don't need a cable subscription to access ESPN Plus. You just need to pay $5 a month for ESPN Plus. In addition to FA Cup coverage, you'll get other live soccer matches on ESPN Plus, including MLS, the English Championship and Italy's Serie A. ESPN Plus includes other live sports as well, in addition to original programming and gated content on the ESPN.com website.

ESPN Plus: ESPN's subscription streaming service doesn't require a cable subscription and costs $5 a month. In addition to live sports including soccer, UFC, college basketball and more, ESPN Plus includes original programming and access to content on ESPN's website.View Deal

You can access ESPN Plus' live stream of Chelsea vs. Liverpool through the ESPN website as well as the mobile app (Android, iOS). It's also available through streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and PlayStation 4.

In the UK, you can live stream the Chelsea vs. Liverpool match on BBC iPlayer.