Cheap tablet deal at Amazon knocks $40 off Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon's Fire tablets are great for kids. They're easy to use, not too expensive, and for the next few hours — they're also on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on sale for $59.99. That's $40 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this tablet. Alternatively, you can also get the Kindle Kids Edition for $79.99. That's $30 off and also the best price we've seen for this e-reader.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. This is the cheapest it's ever been and ties its holiday 2019 pricing. View Deal

Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The Kids Edition Kindle gives kids access to one year of FreeTime and comes with a kid-friendly case/cover. It also features Amazon's excellent 2-year worry-free warranty, which replaces the tablet free of charge should it break or stop working. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

What's particularly great about the kid-friendly devices is that they each come with Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty. Should anything happen to your device within that timeframe, Amazon will replace it free of charge. The tablets also offer great parental controls and just enough muscle power for streaming and playing kids' games.

In addition the the kid-friendly deals, Amazon also has the Fire HD 8 Tablet on sale for $49.99. This is Amazon's best overall tablet as it has a better screen and more power than the more affordable Fire 7, but it costs less than the Fire HD 10. Of the three devices on sale, the HD 8 deal ends today, so get it while you can.