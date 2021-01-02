Chargers vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL week 17 game online

Chargers vs Chiefs channel, start time The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, January 3 on FOX.

This Chargers vs Chiefs live stream game features two teams in very different situations. With a 14-1 record, the Chiefs have already locked up the number one seed and a first week bye.

They have nothing to gain from this NFL live stream and plenty to lose if one of their starters gets hurt right before the postseason. Expect to see a lot of second stringers on the field as coach Andy Reid rests his starters.

For their part, the 6-9 Chargers have already washed out of the playoffs. They have nothing to lose but quite a bit to gain--including a positive end to the season and more record setting for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. With LA giving it their all and Kansas City taking it easy, betting pools favor the Chargers for this game.

While the stakes are low, this game should be a delight to watch for the quarterbacking on each side. Andy Reid has already announced that he'll bench the mighty Patrick Mahomes, salting him away in preparation for the postseason.

That turns the center over to Chad Henne, who has emerged only a couple times for mop-up duty this season. Henne hasn't started a game since 2014, when he played with the Jaguars.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Chargers vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday January 3.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Chargers vs Chiefs is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Chargers vs Chiefs.

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chargers vs Chiefs — or at least that's what it looks like now (no games are marked as available on Sky Sports NFL for Week 17). Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.