Browns vs Texans live stream: How to watch NFL Wild Card Weekend online, start time and odds

The Browns vs Texans live stream is a playoff showdown between two quarterbacks at very different points in their careers. Soon-to-be 39-year-old Joe Flacco leads his Browns (11-6) into Houston to take on 22-year-old rookie C.J. Stroud’s Texans for this NFL live stream .

Browns vs Texans channel, start time The Browns vs Texans live stream airs on Saturday, Jan. 13.

• Start time — 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan 14.).

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Quarterback Joe Flacco is a huge reason for the Browns making the playoffs this season. The 16-year veteran was signed to the Browns practice squad on November 20th after starter Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco would go on to win four of his five starts while throwing for over 300 yards and at least two touchdown passes in all four wins. Now, Flacco is starting in the playoffs again after a nine-year hiatus.

Nine years ago, Texans quarterback C.J. Stoud was 13 years old. Now, he is likely your 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He will be tested this week against one of the best defenses in the league. Stroud posted a 100.8 passer rating for the season, the sixth highest overall, but now he faces a Browns’ defense that only allowed a passer rating of 74.7 this season, second best in the NFL. Cleveland’s secondary can take a lot of credit for that rating, but so can edge rusher Myles Garrett who came up with 14 sacks this season.

Stroud missed two games late in the season with a concussion, but when he came back in Week 17, he helped the Texans snap a three-year playoff drought by leading his team to back-to-back wins.

One of the matchups Stroud missed with his concussion was a Christmas Eve game against these very same Browns. Flacco led Cleveland to a 36-22 win in Houston, throwing 368 yards while the Texans were forced to start backup quarterback Case Keenum. Browns’ wideout Amari Cooper caught 11 passes from Flacco for 265 yards and two touchdowns in that game, and a repeat performance would almost certainly guarantee a Browns win.

DraftKings has the Browns as 2.5-point favorites against the Texans. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

How to watch Browns vs Texans live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Browns vs Texans the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Browns vs Texans live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Browns vs Texans live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts, Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Browns vs Texans live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Browns vs Texans.

How to watch Browns vs Texans live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Browns vs Texans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Browns vs Texans live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 9:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Browns vs Texans live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Browns vs Texans live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Browns vs Texans is available on TSN, CTV & TSN+.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Browns vs Texans live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Browns vs Texans live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.