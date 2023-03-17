Brentford vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Many would have expected these two teams to be in opposite positions in the table at the start of the season. Brentford are flying high and have their sights set on a historic European place and a record league finish while Leicester have struggled this season and are very much in a relegation fight.

Brentford vs Leicester live stream date, time, channels The Brentford vs Leicester live stream takes place Saturday, March 18.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (March 19)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

In just their second-ever Premier League season Thomas Frank’s Brentford are sitting in eighth place with twelve games left to play. While the Bees lost their 12-game unbeaten run against Everton, victory over Southampton in mid-week has them back on the right track. Leicester meanwhile looked to be moving clear of relegation struggles after a shock win against Tottenham but have since lost their last four league games. Can Brentford keep the good times rolling, or will Leicester prove they’re really too good to go down? The Brentford vs Leicester live stream should give us the answers.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Brentford vs Leicester live stream anywhere

The Brentford vs Leicester live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Brentford vs Leicester live streams by country

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Leicester live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brentford vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN such as Expre (opens in new tab)s (opens in new tab)sVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Leicester live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brentford vs Leicester kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Brentford vs Leicester) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Leicester live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Leicester live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Brentford vs Leicester preview

The fact that Brentford are just a point behind sixth-placed Liverpool is a testament to the incredible job Thomas Frank is doing. Having not lost a home game since September, they will be expecting three points against a Leicester team who look lost. Striker Ivan Toney is the third-highest scorer in the country with an impressive sixteen league goals, but he is not the only one playing well. Defenders Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee have been more than solid at the heart of defense while Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen is enjoying a fine season with four goals and four assists. Brentford have a number of injuries to the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Mads Roerslev but it's midfielder VItaly Janelt whose absence is likely to be felt most.

After back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham in February, Brendan Rodgers looked to have solved Leicester’s woes but since then their form has been wretched. Four straight defeats with just one goal scored is not good enough. Leicester’s struggles in front of goal can be seen embodied in striker Jamie Vardy who has featured 26 times this season and scored just one goal. Creative midfielder James Maddison has shone this season but struggled with injuries as well. This difficulty in the attack has been paired with the second leakiest defense this season with keeper Danny Ward picking the ball out of his net 46 times so far this season. Midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Jonny Evans may return for this match.

With Brentford on a roll and Leicester trying to stop the slump before the worst happens, the Brentford vs Leicester live stream has a lot riding on it.