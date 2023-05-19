Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream will see the Red Devils look to take a step closer to securing Champions League qualification for next season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream takes place Saturday, May 20.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (May 21)

Bournemouth are now mathematically safe from relegation with their Premier League status confirmed for another season. The Cherries were dismissed as little more than relegation fodder by some prior to the season starting, but they have comprehensively proved the doubters wrong. Now the focus will be on finishing the season strong and responding well after back-to-back defeats against fellow mid-table sides Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, for Man Utd this is a much more significant game with their participation in next season’s Champions League not yet confirmed. Arch rivals Liverpool are breathing down their necks so three points at the Vitality Stadium are essential in order to avoid a seriously nervy final week of the season.

Man Utd won’t be comforted by memories of the last time they visited the South Coast in November 2019. Bournemouth won that game 1-0 thanks to a goal from striker Josh King. However, a more positive omen for the away team is Bournemouth’s recent struggles in front of their own fans. The Cherries have lost three of their last four games at home, scoring just one goal and conceding 10.

Overall, it's been an excellent first season for Erik ten Hag with a trophy secured and an FA Cup final to come next month. However, failing to secure a top-four finish would be a serious blemish on the Dutchman’s debut campaign, so there will be no complacency from Man Utd until that goal is achieved. Make sure you don’t miss the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

Bournemouth vs Man Utd kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Bournemouth vs Man Utd) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.