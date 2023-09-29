Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream will see one of the Premier League’s remaining winless sides face a team that is yet to taste defeat this season — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Saturday (Sept. 30).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 1)

Bournemouth are the only non-newly promoted team that has yet to win a Premier League game so far this season. While the Cherries have endured tricky matches against Liverpool, Tottenham and Brighton, failure to beat the likes of West Ham, Brentford and a struggling Chelsea has seen them sink to 17th in the table. In fact, the south coast side is only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference. With a first win sorely needed, the visit of the title-chasing Gunners is hardly well-timed.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will travel down to the Vitality Stadium looking for a response after a frustrating derby-day draw against fierce rivals Tottenham. The Gunners took the lead twice but allowed Spurs a route back into the game on both occasions. However, this disappointing draw shouldn’t detract from what has otherwise been a strong start to the new season. Arsenal are undefeated after six games and the form of Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard will give the Gooner faithful hope that their side can mount another title challenge this year.

The last time these sides met back in March, it was a seriously memorable encounter. Bournemouth took an unexpected two-goal lead before Arsenal fought back to win 3-2 with a 97th-minute winner from Reiss Nelson. Let’s hope for a similarly thrilling match in the latest Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream. And we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.