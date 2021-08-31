Bose QuietComfort 45 release date, price, specs, battery life and more

After almost four years, Bose is finally updating its famous active noise cancelling headphones with the Bose QuietComfort 45. The updated cans will feature improved noise cancellation, a new Aware mode to bring in ambient outside noise, improved voice isolation and an impressive rated 24-hour battery life.

In a press release, Bose touts the upcoming headphones as having amazing audio performance, all-day comfort and stability, simple controls, strong connectivity and an updated design. From the price and release date to all the new features and design, here's everything we know about the Bose QuietComfort 45 so far.

These are the best headphones out right now

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

(Image credit: Bose)

Pre-orders for the Bose QuietComfort 45 are available now and the release date is September 23. The Bose QuietComfort 45's cost $329.95.

In terms of price, the QuietComfort 45's are about $20 cheaper than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones from four years ago. Interestingly, the lower price of the QuietComfort 45's undercuts the MSRP of the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones by $20. Still, the Sony's are often on sale for $278.

Bose QuietComfort 45 specs and features

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose QuietComfort 45 specs Dimensions 7.67 H x 6.18 W x 3.15 inches Weight 15.7 ounches Carrying case dimensions 8.3 x 5.7 x 2 inches Carrying case weight 6 ounches Battery life 24 hours Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth range 30 ft (9 m) Active noise cacenllation Yes Colors Triple black; White smoke Ports USB-C Charge time Full charge: 2 hours; 15 mins = 3 hours of playback

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are meant to be easy to use. It will have two modes, Quiet and Aware. Quiet, as the name suggests, is Bose's new active noise cancellation system and new electronics package. The ANC will aim to tune our more mid-range frequencies, like those found in trains, office spaces and cafes.

Aware mode will give users "full transparency" so that the outside world can be heard "naturally, clearly and quickly." We'll have to test it for ourselves when we publish our review in September.

Bose is also touting its Voice Isolation feature, which isolates your voice during phone calls, tuning out things like coffee grinders or a barking dog.

Bose QuietComfort 45 battery life and charging

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is rated for 24 hours of battery life. Bose did not clarify if that was with or without ANC on. We assume without. It can also handle 20 hours of "back-to-back conference calls."

Like any modern pair of headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 will allow for USB-C charging. A full charge takes 2 hours, but a quick 15-minute charge can give 3 hours of playback. Again, we assume this is with ANC turned off.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 features both Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to multiple devices and Bose SimpleSync to pair with Bose Soundbars.

Bose QuietComfort 45 design

(Image credit: Bose)

In terms of design, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is going back to a more traditional look. Unlike the Bose 700's, which have the headband molded into the side of the earcups, the QuietComfort 45 is kind of boring by comparison. Although, Bose would argue that this design is "iconic."

With the Bose QuietComfort 45, the "Pleats and puckers have been removed from soft materials, gaps between components have been replaced with smooth transitions, and they’re durable, lightweight, and fold flat to store in an included compact carrying case."

While at first glance, the headphones might not look too different from the QuietComfort 35, Bose has made some subtle tweaks that should amount to substantive change in feel.

In terms of colors, Bose will have the triple black and white smoke options available. Both come in a matte finish.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Bose) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Bose) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Bose) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Bose) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Bose) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Bose)

Bose is really pushing simplicity, possibly a jab at the Sony WH-1000XM4's more onerous touch controls. There are four buttons on the right cup for volume, power and Bluetooth paring. The left cup will have a button to toggle between different modes and to mute the mic.

Bose QuietComfort 45 vs Bose 700

The $329 Bose QuietComfort 45 are more affordable than the $379 Bose 700, but there are several more differences. The Bose 700 opt for a sleeker design with touch controls, while the QC45 relies on buttons. But the QC45 last longer on a charge with 24 hours of battery life compared with 20 hours for the Bose 700.

While the QC45 offers just quiet and aware modes, the Bose 700 gives you 11 levels of adjustable noise cancelling control. And only the Bose 700 has Alexa and Google Assistant built in; the QC45 just offers a native voice assistant.

Other perks unique to the Bose 700 include an adjustable EQ and Spotify Tap playback.

Bose QuietComfort 45 outlook

The Bose QuietComfort 45 looks like it has what it takes to make our best noise cancelling headphones list, but we'll have to it in for testing before we can make our verdict. In the meantime, we're glad to see that Bose has improved the comfort while offering a strong 24 hours of battery life.

We're also eager to see how well the noise cancelling works, as well as the Aware mode for ambient listening. Stay tuned for our full Bose QuietComfort 45 review.