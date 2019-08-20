Bond 25: No Time to Die - Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

The end of the line has come for Daniel Craig's time as James Bond, and it appears the iconic spy will have a heck of a ride in No Time to Die (aka Bond 25).
If it feels like this movie has been rumored for a while, that's because they've had a hard time getting it made. Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) was the original director set to helm the chapter, but he left the role over creative differences. Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) is replacing him.
One of the most exciting nuggets of news about No Time to Die is that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) was brought in to punch up (improve) the script.
The title was revealed in a short video posted to social media, which shows Craig as Bond, in black and white, walking around white-and-black curves that are revealed to be the title.
When is the release date for Bond 25: No Time to Die?
Daniel Craig has a little time to prepare for his Bond swan song debuting. No Time to Die is coming to U.S. theaters on April 8, and arrives in U.K. cinemas on April 3.
What happens in Bond 25: No Time to Die?
The film is supposed to start with Bond living in Jamaica, having left active service. Of course, the spy game isn't ready for him to leave, as his old buddy Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) needs help.
The two will work to rescue a scientist, whose abduction is tied to an even larger, more nefarious situation.
Of course, Bond 25 will have a villain, and that antagonist will be played by Rami Malek (Mr. Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody).
Who's in the cast of Bond 25: No Time to Die?
The full cast is listed below, but the biggest piece of news here is Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), who will play Nomi, who will take the 007 codename, being the first black actress to take the moniker. It seems that Bond will surprised to find out his code-number has been taken.
The rest of the cast, detailed below, includes Christoph Waltz returning to play Blofeld and Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann.
- Daniel Craig as James Bond
- Christoph Waltz as Blofeld
- Rami Malek in an unnamed role
- Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann
- Ana de Armas as Paloma
- Ralph Fiennes as M Billy Magnussen
- Ben Whishaw as Q
- Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny
- Lashana Lynch as Nomi
- Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter
- Rory Kinnear as Tanner
- David Dencik as Waldo
- Julian Ferro as MI6 Security Guard
- Davina Moon as Madeleine's Receptionist
- Billy Magnussen in an unnamed role
Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for updates about No Time to Die and all the other movies we're already itching to see.