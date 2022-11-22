Black Friday laptop deal: HP Pavilion x360 with 12th gen Core i5 just crashed to $499

Black Friday laptop deals have become more of a deluge than a trickle at this point, but that doesn't mean there aren't some great ones. Especially if you're looking for a versatile machine at an affordable price.

Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion x360 for $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The Pavilion's 2-in-1 design means you can knock out your need for a tablet and a laptop all in one device. Plus, with a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this 14-inch laptop can handle a lot of what you throw at it. That's tough to beat for less than $500.

The HP Pavilion x360 is a versatile laptop that works for most people. From word processing to web browsing, it has you covered. Plus with its 2-in-1 design, you can use this device as a tablet. The 12th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB are very solid specs for the money.

Other highlights of the HP Pavilion x360 include a 14-inch edge-to-edge display, Bang & Olufsen speakers and fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. And the sharp 5MP webcam will come in handy on video calls.

Of course, one of the key features of this laptop is the 2-in-1 design that allows you to convert the Pavilion x360 into a tablet when you're reading emails or watching Netflix.

If you need something beefier, you can check out this Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 gaming laptop for just $999. But if you don't need the Nvidia GPU for graphic design or gaming, the HP Pavilion x360 should be more than enough.

Make sure to keep following along with all our latest and best Black Friday deals so you don't miss out on all the tech you need this holiday season. No point paying full price when we have hundreds of deals ready for you to shop.