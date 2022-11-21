This Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti doubles as a tablet — and it’s $600 off in Black Friday deal

It wouldn't be Black Friday without some killer Black Friday laptop deals, like the one we just spotted at Best Buy.

Right now the Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 gaming laptop costs just $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a serious $600 discount on a 13.4-inch gaming laptop that comes loaded with great specs. Oh, and did we mention it can fold into a tablet? Try finding that for less than $1,000.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop comes loaded with high-end specs. You get a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a massive 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti — all for $999. Plus, it's pretty portable. The ROG Flow X13 has a 13.4-inch screen and weighs a little less than 2.9 pounds, but you still get about 6 to 7 hours of battery life when you're not gaming. And don't forget — this touchscreen machine folds into a tablet for real versatility.

In our Asus ROG Flow X13 review, we came away pretty impressed. Its thin and lightweight design makes it a surprisingly portable gaming laptop and the 2-in-1 design adds another layer of versatility. Plus, the display is crisp and the keyboard is comfortable. Overall, it is just tough to find this good of an all-around gaming laptop in a 13-inch form factor, let alone at this price.

That's not to say there are no issues. For a GPU, the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti is relatively underpowered, so while you can play a lot of modern games, don't expect max settings. And the machine runs a little hot, though in our review we found that to not be an issue unless the laptop was using 100% of its power.

Still, if you don't need a high-end gaming laptop, this is an incredible deal. Finding this much power under the hood is a tough ask for a lot of laptops, and the fact that the ROG Flow X13 is now just $999 makes it a killer deal. Add in impressive features like a 1TB SSD and the 2-in-1 touchscreen design, and I can almost guarantee that you won't find a laptop this versatile — and this loaded — for this cheap.

Still, if this isn't quite the laptop for you there's good news. Our Black Friday deals hub is up and running, with amazing deals from all over the web. There's also this deal on a Dell XPS 13 for $999, which is another killer portable laptop for under $1,000.