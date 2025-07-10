Prime Day, who? — my favorite gaming laptop deal is $400 off right now and not on Amazon

This is a perfect entry-level gaming laptop

HP Omen Transcend 14 (2025)
Amazon Prime Day deals aren’t just limnited to Amazon, as other retailers are slashing prices across the board. If you’ve been thinking about buying a new gaming laptop, this is one of the best times to do so. And I’ve found a great deal on an excellent gaming notebook you’ll want to consider.

Right now, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is $1,429 at HP. That’s not too shabby considering you’re saving $400 thanks to this sale. Anyone who might be new to the world of PC gaming or who wants a relatively affordable gaming laptop should give HP’s machine a serious look, especially at this reduced price.

HP Omen Transcend 14 (2025)
HP Omen Transcend 14 (2025): was $1,829 now $1,429 at HP US

The new HP Omen Transcend 14 is an excellent choice for entry-level PC gaming thanks to its Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Not only can it run games well, especially with DLSS 4 enabled, but it looks great to boot!

View Deal

While we’ve yet to test this model, I did briefly go hands-on with this new HP Omen Transcend 14 during a recent event. Like its predecessor, this is a gaming laptop that doesn’t look the part thanks to its understated design. Because of that, it’s a machine you won’t feel embarrassed to use in public. That said, the keyboard deck’s RGB lighting does look quite nice.

Inside, the Omen Transcend 14 packs an Intel Core 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The RTX 5050 GPU might be lower-end, but if you enable Nvidia’s DLSS 4 in games that support it, you can still enjoy games at smooth frame rates. DLSS 4 is perfect for budget machines like this, and it’s a feature you’ll want to take advantage of.

The 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED looked phenomenal when I checked out FCB: Firebreak. We’d have to get this machine in for proper display testing, but to my eyes, the screen is sufficiently bright and colorful. The up to 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time should also ensure a smooth and responsive experience.

I test gaming laptops for a living, and can confidently say this configuration of the HP Omen Transcend 14 should be good enough for anyone looking to get into PC gaming. And thanks to its svelte design, you don’t have to look awkward while enjoying your favorite hobby. Act fast before this deal is over.

For more deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog right now.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

