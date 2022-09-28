Bills vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL week 4 online

The Bills vs Ravens live stream will be a battle between two of the highest ranked offenses in the NFL. Former MVP Lamar Jackson will lead his unit against MVP hopeful Josh Allen in this NFL live stream.

Bills vs Ravens channel, start time The Bills vs Ravens live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 2).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Bills (2-1) are coming off a tough 21-19 loss to the Dolphins last week. How tough? A viral video of Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey slamming his headset, tablet and flip chart down in the coaches’ booth should tell you all you need to know. As for the short version of what caused the outburst; early MVP candidate Josh Allen throwing a ball well short of what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with 90 seconds left is one reason. The other would be the Bills failing to line up in time for a chance at the game winning field goal.

This week, the Bills who are ranked second in total offense and boast the best defense in the NFL will try to get back on track. Their offense should be able to maintain their dominance when it comes to moving the football as Baltimore has surrendered the most yards in the league, giving up an average of 458 yards-per-game. As for Buffalo’s defense, they will be put to more of a test as the Ravens have gained the fourth most yards in the league and lead the NFL scoring. Baltimore is averaging 33 points-per-game this season, while Buffalo is averaging 30.3 ppg.

The Ravens (2-1) put week two’s historic collapse against the Dolphins behind with a comeback of their own against the Patriots last week. Things looked bleak for Baltimore as the Pats opened the second half with a touchdown to take a 20-14 lead. Then the Ravens started to roll, scoring touchdowns on each of their next two possessions. Baltimore would go on to win 37-26.

Lamar Jackson put up very “Lamar Jackson” like numbers in the win. The 2019 league MVP ran for a touchdown while throwing for four more as he finished the day with 107 rushing yards and 218 passing yards completing 19-of-his-28 passes. Tight end Mark Andrews reeled in two of Jackson’s touchdown tosses and now leads all tight ends with three scores on the year.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Bills are a 3-point road favorite against the Ravens.

How to watch Bills vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Ravens you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bills vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Ravens live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT is Sunday (Oct. 2)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Bills vs Ravens live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

Bills vs Ravens live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs Ravens.

Bills vs Ravens live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs Ravens on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Ravens live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bills vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bills vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

Bills vs Ravens live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bills vs Ravens live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.