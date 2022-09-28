Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream catches both teams trying to bounce back from their first losses of the season. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came up just short as they fell to the Colts last week, 20-17. Tom Brady and the Bucs lost to the Packers, 14-12. While these quarterbacks will always be a main storyline, Tampa's defensive unit will try to steal some of the spotlight in this NFL live stream.

Chiefs vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Chiefs vs Buccaneers game is Sunday (Oct. 2)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



The Chiefs (2-1) were really let down by their special team’s unit last week. Rookie return man Skyy Moore muffed a punt inside the Kansas City 10-yard-line that resulted in the Colts regaining possession and scoring the game’s first touchdown. Then after the Chiefs responded with a Travis Kelce touchdown reception, kicker Matt Ammendola missed the point after attempt. Ammendola would have another miscue midway through the fourth quarter when he missed a 34-yard attempt that would have given K.C. a 20-13 lead. Ammendola, who was filling in for the injured Harrison Butker, was released this week as the Chiefs signed former Jaguars’ kicker Matthew Wright.

Kelce enters week four of the season second to only the Ravens’ Mark Andrews for most receiving yards (230) and touchdowns (2) by a tight end in the NFL. One thing the Chiefs will look to carry into this matchup outside of the dynamic Mahomes-to-Kelce connection is their pass rush. Kansas City took down Matt Ryan five times last week and will hope to do the same against Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers (2-1) will have at least one of their key weapons back in the lineup this week as wide receiver Mike Evans returns from his one-game suspension stemming from his week two altercation with New Orelans’ Marshon Lattimore. The Bucs were also missing wideouts Chris Godwin and Julio Jones due to injury last week and will likely be without them again in this matchup. Russell Gage led the Bucs with 12 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown against the Packers.

In the absence of offensive fire power, Tampa’s defense has played all out this season. They are ranked tops in the league in fewest points allowed (9ppg), fourth in yards, ad tied for third in sacks and turnovers. No doubt, Mahomes and company will have a tough task in trying to crack this Tampa D.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Chiefs are 1.5-point road favorite against the Buccaneers.

How to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Chiefs vs Buccaneers, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 2).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN. Your first month is 50% off!

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream.

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.