Best Valentine's Day deals and sales for 2020

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. But if you're still digging yourself out of holiday debt, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best Valentine's Day deals that won't break the bank.

From iPad discounts to deals on our favorite earbuds, we're making it easy to spoil your better half without going broke. So put down that chocolate Pikachu necklace and check out today's best Valentine's Day deals.

Best Valentine's Day deals

Gifts Under $50

Mixbook sitewide sale: up to 45% off everything

Ditch the corny Hallmark cards and create your own album, Valentine's Day card, or photo prints at Mixbook. Use coupon "REVSNY20" to take up to 45% off everything sitewide.View Deal

Funko Pop! figures: buy 3 get a 4th free @ ThinkGeek

Appeal to their inner geek with this Funko Pop! sale at ThinkGeek. Buy three Funko Pop! figures priced at $11.99 or more and get a fourth one for free. Even better, many are on sale. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Thanks to its new digital display, the Echo Dot is even more useful that before. It can now show you the time, timers, or the current temperature at a glance. Combined with its existing library of Alexa skills, the Echo Dot is one potent speaker. View Deal

Two Dozen Roses Bundle: was $78 now $50 @ 1-800-Flowers

Valentine's Day wouldn't be the same without roses, teddy bears, and chocolates. This deals gets you all three: It includes two dozen roses, a plush bear, and a box of chocolates for just $50.View Deal

Gifts Under $100

Amazon Kindle: was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

The most basic version of Amazon’s famous ereader remains a great buy. With a bright anti-glare e-ink display, a battery life that lasts weeks and a choice of millions of books, you can happily read for hours, or alternatively pair it with wireless speakers or headphones to listen to audiobooks instead. It now comes with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

This rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your coat pocket, yet delivers impressively strong audio. It's an excellent gift for the music lover in your life. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $89.99 ($40 off) for the first time ever. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $94 @ Amazon

The perfect gift for bookworms, the water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and read under any lighting conditions. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently $30 off in a variety of colors. View Deal

Gifts under $250

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free deliver excellent sound quality, IPX4 sweat resistance, and up to 5 hours of battery life (with an additional 10 hours via the included charging case). They're currently $60 off at Amazon.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is an aluminum-clad, waterproof speaker that offers 360 degrees of sound. It connects to your device via Bluetooth and offers up to 12 hours of play from its rechargeable battery. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $189 @ Best Buy

If you're significant other loves to sweat it out at the gym, the Apple Watch 3 is the perfect gift. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a super-low price. Even better, it's now $10 under the Apple Store's price. Amazon offers the same deal.View Deal

KitchenAid Stand Mixer: was $379 now $199 @ Best Buy

Spoil bae with dozens of homemade treats thanks to the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, the best overall stand mixer you can buy. It comes with a 4.8-quart stainless steel mixing bowl and spiral dough hook for bread and pizza recipes. It's now $180 off, which is $40 cheaper than its sale price over the holidays. View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi/32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Who wouldn't want a new iPad for Valentine's Day? The new 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage. Alternatively, you can get the 128GB model which is $100 off. View Deal

Gifts $500+

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. The "Soapstone" color is $50 off, which matches its Black Friday price. View Deal

iPhone XS (64GB): Switch or add a new line and get a free iPhone XS @ AT&T

At AT&T, get a free iPhone XS (64GB) on a qualifying installment plan when you switch to AT&T or open a new line on an existing account. It's the best freebie iPhone XS deal we've seen from AT&T. View Deal