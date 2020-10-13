Prime Day exercise bike deals: Cycle away from 2020 with epic savings

Prime Day deals on exercise bikes make it more affordable to get in shape. Or cycle your way out of this terrible 2020. Whichever way you see it, right now you can score massive discounts on some of the best exercise bikes for your home.

While we're tracking plenty of Prime Day home gym deals, the hunt for cheap spin bikes is particularly hot this year. Amazon has a number of spin bikes on sale during the 48-hour promotional event. We're seeing discounts of over $100 in some cases.

Although you can't buy a Peloton on Amazon, there are plenty of great exercise bikes for new and experienced spinners alike. Some come with displays for viewable stats and workout programs, while others have a shelf front-and-center for your phone or tablet.

Here are the best Prime Day exercise bike deals right now.

Sunny Exercise Cycling Bike: was $399 now $369 @ Amazon

This sturdy stationary bike from Sunny Health & Fitness has a steel frame and 49-pound weighted flywheel that can hold a maximum weight of 275 pounds. The seat can adjust to four settings and the caged pedals include clips to keep your feet in place. Get it for $29 off during Prime Day.View Deal

JOROTO Indoor Cycling Bike: was $409 now $322 @ Amazon

The magnetic resistance and belt drive system of JOROTO Indoor Cycling Bike create a smooth and nearly silent ride, which is perfect if you live with people working from home. This top-rated exercise bike is $80 off for a limited time during Prime Day. View Deal

Cyclace Exercise Bike: was $369 now $279 @ Amazon

Cyclace exercise bikes are as sturdy as you'll find for the price. Equipped with thickened steel and triangular frame, this bike can support a rider up to 330 pounds. While the LCD monitor tracks your metrics, there's a phone holder for watch videos while your spin. Save $94 right now with this Prime Day deal.View Deal

SUPAKA Spin Bike: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

The SUPAKA Spin Bike from Retain Sign Systems features adjustable 2-way, non-slip handlebars while its 4-way seat provides a customized indoor riding experience. This affordable bike also has an LCD display that tracks time and your metrics. Get it for $20 off during Prime Day.View Deal

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike: was $399 now $271 @ Amazon

This exercise bike features a 35 pound flywheel, while the heavy-duty steel frame of the exercise bike guarantee the stability while working out. Thanks to Prime Day discounts, you can get the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike for $128 off its normal price.View Deal

