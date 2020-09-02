Best Labor Day appliance sales — save on Dyson, Bosch, more

From Dyson to Bosch, ABT is offering some of the best Labor Day appliance sales we've seen. Currently, you can save from $50 to $600 off dishwashers, air purifiers, robot mops, and more.

Recent reports indicate that appliance deals will be in high demand, but low in stock this Labor Day season. The reason for the shortage is the pandemic. Appliance factories in the United States and abroad are operating at 50% capacity. In addition some employees have been working in staggered shifts. The result is a shortage in appliances.

So we're searching high and low for the best Labor Day appliance sales in stock right now. Currently, ABT is offering some of the best deals with discounts that undercut big box retailers like Home Depot — and in some cases — even Amazon.

Plus, make sure to check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales for discounts on other items.

Best Labor Day appliance sales at ABT

LG Countertop Microwave: was $159 now $99 @ ABT

Need a new countertop microwave that won't leave a hole in your wallet? As part of its Labor Day appliance sales, ABT has the LG NeoChef Countertop Microwave on sale for $99. That's $60 off and one of the cheapest microwaves you can get. View Deal

iRobot Braava Jet 240: was $199 now $179 @ ABT

The days of mopping the floor are over thanks to the iRobot Braava Jet 240. This tiny robot is one of our favorite robot mops. We were impressed at how well it cleans edges and like the fresh scent leaves behind after each mop. It’s an easy way to keep your floors clean without lugging out the mop and bucket.View Deal

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU AC: was $249 now $179 @ ABT

The dog days of summer are almost gone, which means now is a great time to get an air conditioner on the cheap. For instance, ABT has this 5,000 BTU Frigidaire window AC on sale for $179. It's $70 off and perfect for a small- to mid-size room. By comparison, Amazon has it for $214.View Deal

Dyson Air Purifier: was $499 now $399 @ ABT

This Dyson Air Purifier can heat, cool, and purify any room in your home. It also automatically detects airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real time. It's $100 off and at its cheapest price of the summer. View Deal