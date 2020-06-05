Best Father's Day sales and deals 2020

Mark your calendars. Father's Day is Sunday, June 21. However, Father's Day sales are happening now. From Best Buy to Home Depot, retailers are offering a variety of Father's Day sales on everything from outdoor grills to Blu-ray movies.
While not as popular as Mother's Day, Father's Day sales are still an excellent time to save on gifts for dad. Traditionally, you can expect to see discounts on 4K TVs, power tools, outdoor grills, headphones, and fitness trackers. So whether you're shopping early for dad — or yourself — we're rounding up today's best Father's Day sales.
Today's best Father's Day sales
Fitness
Garmin Forerunner 35: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon
Want a simple-to-use GPS watch that tracks your runs and heart rate? The Forerunner 35 is an excellent option and it's currently on sale for just $99, which is $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal
Fitbit Charge 3: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy
This early Father's Day sale takes $30 off one of the best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your heart rate, as well as steps, distance and floors climbed. The design is swimproof, and you get a strong seven days of battery life. View Deal
Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $20 under the Apple Store's price and a perfect gift for the techie dad. View Deal
One Handle Medicine Ball: $68 @ Overstock
Overstock is taking up to 70% off sitewide. The sale includes these one-handle medicine balls, which can be used just like kettlebells. This 18-lb. ball costs $68.31. (Search for "medicine balls" to see all the weights and colors). Some models are low in stock. View Deal
Shop all kettlebells from $17 @ Sears
As part of its early Father's Day sales, Sears has a wide selection of kettlebells in stock and on sale from $17. Most are sold individually unless otherwise noted. Sears is one of the only retailers with such a wide arrangement of weights still in stock. View Deal
Smart Home
Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $54 @Amazon
Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The Echo Dot with Clock can show time, temperature or a timer. View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $49 now $24 @ Woot
The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. Currently, Woot has brand new Echo Dots on sale for just $24.99. That beats Amazon's direct price and is on par with the best Echo Dot deals we saw on Cyber Monday. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that its larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the $229 Echo Show 10.1, which is not currently on sale. View Deal
Food & Drink
Peter Luger Extra Thick Bacon: was $12 now $9 @ iGourmet
Give dad the gift of bacon with this Peter Luger Extra Thick Cut Bacon pack. It includes 12 ounces of Michelin star awarded Peter Luger bacon for just $9.99. Alternatively, iGourmet has other Father's Day food items on sale. View Deal
Wine Gifts: from $39 @ Wine.com
For the dad who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $39. Not sure what to get? This 90 Point Red Wine Gift Set costs $49.99 and includes three highly rated red wines. Also, new customers can use coupon "NEW2020" to take $20 off orders of $100 or more. View Deal
Brisket Burgers: was $65 now $39 @ Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks' brisket burgers are 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio. The 6-ounce burgers are vacuum sealed and ready to grill from frozen. The perfect gift for the dad who has it all. View Deal
Food Gifts: from $39 @ Harry & David
With bundles that start as low as $39, Harry & David has the perfect gift this Father's Day, no matter what your budget may be. This Summer Grilling Gift Box, for instance, is just $49.99 and includes grilling sauces, BBQ sauces, wing sauce, and more. View Deal
Entertainment
Blu-ray movies: from $4 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering the ultimate Father's Day sale with discounts on a wide range of Blu-ray movies. From Apocalypse Now to Star Wars, movies are on sale starting at just $4.99. View Deal
Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. View Deal
Samsung 43" 7-Series 4K TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy
This 43-inch Samsung 7-Series TV features a gorgeous near bezel-free design. It also offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and voice control support. It's only $20 off, but still a bargain in terms of value. Plus, dad will get 30 days of HBO Max for free. View Deal
Insignia 50" Fire TV Edition: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Give dad a big-screen TV without breaking the bank. The 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K TV lets you stream from your favorite services and offers voice command support, thanks to its Voice Remote with Alexa. View Deal
Westinghouse 55" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy
Father's Day sales rarely get better than this. This 55-inch Westinghouse 4K TV runs on Roku's excellent platform and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, we like that it offers HDR support and sports three HDMI ports. View Deal
Outdoor Grills
20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $31 @ Wayfair
The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 60% off and cheaper than it was on Memorial Day. View Deal
Char-Broil Table Top Grill: was $87 now $64 @ Target
This 11,000 BTU portable gas grill is perfect for your backyard or for the beach. It has a 187 square inch grilling surface which is big enough to cook 8 hamburgers at once. View Deal
Outdoor grills and cookware: up to 70% off @ Overstock
Overstock is taking a massive 70% off sitewide during its Summer Savings Blowout. The sale includes various Father's Day sales, like this Outsunny Portable Charcoal Grill which is just $48 ($10 off). View Deal
Grill and cookware sale: up to 50% off @ Wayfair
Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest Father's Day sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 50% off all outdoor grills and cookware. However, we've spotted some deals that are up to 57% off. After discount, prices start as low as $36 for a portable charcoal grill.View Deal
Outdoor grill sales: up to 40% off @ Kohl's
Kohl's is slashing up to 40% off select outdoor grills and accessories during its Father's Day sales. You'll find discounts on portable grills, electric grills, charcoal grills, and more. For instance, you can get this Coleman Portable Propane Grill for just $56.View Deal
Indoor/Outdoor grills: extra 10% off @ Macy's
Macy's is taking an extra 10% off select indood/outdoor grills via coupon code "SAVE". (The coupon can be stacked on sale items). Plus, orders of $25 or more ship free. After discount, you can get the George Foreman Indoor Grill for $62.99 via coupon "SAVE". View Deal
Grills and outdoor cooking: up to $120 off @ Sears
Sears has a wide range of Memorial Day sales with discounts of up to $120 off. The sale includes brand names like Kenmore, Cuisinart, and Char-Broil.View Deal
Laptops & Tablets
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for just about any type of use. It sports a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. Apple's entry-level iPad is now $80 off and the best cheap iPad deal we've seen all year.View Deal
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon
Need more storage? Amazon also has the 128GB iPad on sale for $329.99. That's $99 off and one of the best cheap iPad deals we've seen. In fact, this model has never been cheaper. View Deal
Dell laptop sale: from $279 @ Dell
From budget-friendly Inspirons to premium XPS notebooks, Dell is taking up to $300 off select laptops during its latest sale. After discount, prices start as low as $279. View Deal
Lenovo Yoga C740: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy
If you're feeling extra generous this Father's Day, Best Buy has the excellent Yoga C740 on sale for $649.99. There's a lot of reasons to love this deal. It packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD — which is enough for just about any task. It's also a stylish laptop with a 360-degree flip-and-fold design. View Deal